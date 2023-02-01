2023 Motocross of Nations Date Changed to Match with SMX Calendar

Following the recently announced change in dates to the final rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations date has now changed as well, to move the event closer to the end of the U.S. racing calendar. This should make it easier for racers based in the U.S. to attend the event. The press release below explains the changes.

Related: 2023 SMX Playoff Rounds Adjusted to New Dates

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

2023 MXGP CALENDAR UPDATE - MONSTER ENERGY FIM MXON

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) — Infront Moto Racing would like to announce updates to the 2023 calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship and the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations previously scheduled on October 22nd in Ernée, France, will be brought forward to October the 6th,7th & 8th. This decision was tough to take but thanks to FIM, Infront Moto Racing, FFM, and the Motoclub of Ernée we were able to take the right action. The great collaboration between Infront Moto Racing, MX Sports and Feld was key to align with worldwide racing calendars, after the end of the racing season in the United States had to reshuffle.

The updated date foreseen for the MXoN will allow the best riders based and competing in the USA series to participate to the event, as the desire to create the top conditions for an epic MXoN show is crucial for the greater enjoyment of the fans. The Monster Energy FIM MXoN is the most important Off Road event of the season with the aim to offer the best experience for motocross fans, with the best riders from all over the world.

David Luongo, Infront Moto Racing CEO:

“The date change of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations to the 7/8th of October occurred to ensure the best show to Motocross fans, because with the calendar modifications of the various championships around the world it appeared that some riders and Federations would have difficulties in attending the biggest Off Road event of the year and we had to find a solution. Our objective is always to deliver the best show possible to the public and therefore I would like to thank the Motoclub d’Ernee, the FFM and the FIM to have reacted positively and rapidly to this change. Now we can all focus on making the 2023 edition of the MXoN as one of the best events ever in the history of Motocross.”

Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing, producers of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series:

“After many great talks with Infront Moto Racing we strongly agree with the complicated decision to change the date of the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France, to earlier in October. Due to an unexpected scheduling conflict at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the new SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs and Finals, the date of the final round was moved from October 14 to September 23, which meant that the AMA season would end nearly a month before the MXoN was set to be run at Ernée. We believe that the Monster Energy FIM MXoN is extremely important to the entire global motocross community and fans deserve and expect to see the best riders from each nation compete together this one time every year.

"Moving the date closer to the end of the AMA schedule will help secure the participation of a very strong Team USA, as they seek to successfully defend the Peter Chamberlain Trophy for the first time since 2011," added Feld Motor Sports' Dave Prater, Vice President-Supercross. "Last year's winning Team USA lineup of Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper have all expressed interest in returning to defend their title. This change of date also helps ensure that other AMA-based riders like Hunter and Jett Lawrence of Australia, Germany's Ken Roczen, French heroes like Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musquin and Tom Vialle, Japan's Jo Shimoda, Sweden's Fredrik Noren and more would then be available to participate in the '23 MXoN, if chosen by their respective home countries."

"Infront Moto Racing, Feld Motor Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing are committed to working together to make sure we can deliver the best events for the crowd and also help to make sure the fans at Ernée will get to watch the best riders in the world compete in the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations," added Coombs. "And when the event comes back in the near future to the U.S., we will all work together to continue to make the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations the exceptional competition that it always is, as well as a huge annual celebration of motocross for fans from all over the world."

Infront Moto Racing also wishes to give a special thanks to the organiser, the Motoclub Ernée for their great cooperation and responsiveness towards this update.

Consequently, the rescheduling includes a date change of the MXGP of Great Britain which will be held in Matterley Basin and will also be brought forward to September the 30th and October the 1st, along with the supporting classes of EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX250.

Meanwhile, the Motocross of European Nations is set to take place on October the 14th and 15th with the venue to be announced.

Importantly, together with the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, also the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Superfinale will be held on the weekend of October the 8th. All the tickets already bought for the Monster Energy FIM MXoN will of course be valid for the new date. Tickets are available HERE with a special offer running until February the 28th.

Infront Moto Racing would like to thank the FIM, FIM-Europe, the organisers and federations along with all the parties involved in MXGP for the commitment to bring another impressive season of racing!