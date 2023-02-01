DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Supercross is back at Daytona International Speedway, and for the 16th year in a row, five-time Daytona Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael has created another tough course to conquer.

The course was unveiled today for the 53rd annual Supercross race at the World Center of Racing, taking place Saturday, March 4, as part of Bike Week at Daytona Presented By Monster Energy. Construction on the course begins two days after the 65th running of the Daytona 500, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 19.

“Ricky has designed yet another incredible course for this year’s Daytona Supercross,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “We’re thrilled to unveil it to the fans, and we can’t wait for them to come out to the track and see it in person.”

The Supercross course will feature 42 obstacles for riders to tackle over the 3,300-foot course, including sharp turns, plenty of vaulted jumps, and a finish line that lines up precisely with the iconic Daytona International Speedway start/finish. Course construction begins on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to fill the famous grass ballfield with approximately 7,200 tons of dirt.

Note, this track appears to be very similar to the 2022 Daytona Supercross layout.