SUPERMOTOCROSS PRIORITY MEMBERS can purchase tickets starting today, January 31 with public on-sale availability beginning Tuesday, February 7 at SUPERMOTOCROSS.COM.

The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final will feature the best athletes in the world as the top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will be automatically seeded into the playoff rounds. The final two gate positions will be determined through a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) featuring athletes positioned 21 – 30 in combined points, plus any Supercross Main Event winners and Pro Motocross Overall Winners.

The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff races and Final will operate under a two-moto format for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes, plus one lap, in which Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded.

The SuperMotocross World Championship series will boast the sport’s largest payout of $10 million over the course of the full 31-event season. Prize money is being added to both the Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, leaving $5.5 million up for grabs for the playoffs and final. A guaranteed $1 million will go to the 450cc champion and $500,000 to the 250cc champion.

zMAX Dragway is situated adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and is the world’s first four-lane dragway. Built in 2008, zMAX is considered the “Bellagio of Dragstrips” for its expansive layout, large capacity grandstands and 40 luxury suites. zMAX is going to provide a layout where our track builders can create lanes suited for grandstand and suite viewing while also allowing fans to “line the fence” as they typically would at an outdoor Pro Motocross event.