Tickets On-Sale For SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs & Final
The following press release is from SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX):
Tickets On-Sale Now For the Inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs And Final
Tickets are officially on sale for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final. As previously announced, Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 9 at zMAX Dragway, adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will now take place on Saturday, September 16 (revised date) at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., which is located just outside of Chicago. The SuperMotocross World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, September 23 (revised date), in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
2023 SuperMotocross Schedule
- SuperMotocrossSuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 Saturday, September 96:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 Saturday, September 167:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSuperMotocross World Championship Finale Saturday, September 238:00 PM
SUPERMOTOCROSS PRIORITY MEMBERS can purchase tickets starting today, January 31 with public on-sale availability beginning Tuesday, February 7 at SUPERMOTOCROSS.COM.
The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final will feature the best athletes in the world as the top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will be automatically seeded into the playoff rounds. The final two gate positions will be determined through a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) featuring athletes positioned 21 – 30 in combined points, plus any Supercross Main Event winners and Pro Motocross Overall Winners.
The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff races and Final will operate under a two-moto format for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes, plus one lap, in which Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded.
The SuperMotocross World Championship series will boast the sport’s largest payout of $10 million over the course of the full 31-event season. Prize money is being added to both the Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, leaving $5.5 million up for grabs for the playoffs and final. A guaranteed $1 million will go to the 450cc champion and $500,000 to the 250cc champion.
zMAX Dragway is situated adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and is the world’s first four-lane dragway. Built in 2008, zMAX is considered the “Bellagio of Dragstrips” for its expansive layout, large capacity grandstands and 40 luxury suites. zMAX is going to provide a layout where our track builders can create lanes suited for grandstand and suite viewing while also allowing fans to “line the fence” as they typically would at an outdoor Pro Motocross event.
Chicagoland Speedway sits right outside of Chicago, Ill. in Joliet and will be easily accessible for fans traveling by car or plane with its central location and multiple airports. The 1.5 Mile D-shaped tri-oval Speedway sits on over 900 acres of land which will provide enough room for the track builders to get creative with the layout. Being a world-class facility, Chicagoland provides all the modern amenities motorsports fans expect when purchasing an event ticket. Chicagoland Speedway is no stranger to marquee events as they hosted Indy Car Series races for more than 10 years and NASCAR Cup Series races for nearly 20 years.
The SuperMotocross World Championship will culminate with the World Championship Final on Saturday, September 23 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum played an iconic role in both Supercross and Motocross history by hosting the first ever Superbowl of Motocross race on July 8, 1972, marking the birth of Supercross and making the Coliseum a perfect choice for hosting the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Final in 2023.
All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship are now on sale, including 17 Rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and 11 Rounds of Pro Motocross sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. To purchase tickets and stay up to date on the latest news and highlights, visit SUPERMOTOCROSS.COM, SUPERCROSSLIVE.COM or PROMOTOCROSS.COM.