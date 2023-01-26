Round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this weekend in Anaheim, California. Our man Mitch Kendra can’t stand the fact that it’s technically the third round of racing, due to the flooding in NorCal that prompted the postponement of Round Two in Oakland, yet it’s being referred to as round four, so there’s a solid chance he himself ends up on this list soon due to an anger-induced aneurysm over words.

Check out our Injury Report below to see who’s in and who’s out for A2, and whether or not Kendra has suffered a ruptured brain vein yet.

450SX

Benny Bloss – Tailbone | In

Comment: Bloss injured his tailbone at Anaheim 1 and was a lot of pain. He opted to forego San Diego, but he’ll be back this weekend at A2.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is recovering after getting badly hurt while practicing before the season. If you’d like to donate to his cause while also getting a chance to win a cool trailer from Upfits, go to Road2Recovery.com.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin missed San Diego due to a wrist injury suffered during the week. He’ll miss A2 as well, and at the moment we don’t have a solid idea when he’ll be back.