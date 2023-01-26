Round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this weekend in Anaheim, California. Our man Mitch Kendra can’t stand the fact that it’s technically the third round of racing, due to the flooding in NorCal that prompted the postponement of Round Two in Oakland, yet it’s being referred to as round four, so there’s a solid chance he himself ends up on this list soon due to an anger-induced aneurysm over words.
Check out our Injury Report below to see who’s in and who’s out for A2, and whether or not Kendra has suffered a ruptured brain vein yet.
450SX
Benny Bloss – Tailbone | In
Comment: Bloss injured his tailbone at Anaheim 1 and was a lot of pain. He opted to forego San Diego, but he’ll be back this weekend at A2.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out
Comment: Hartranft is recovering after getting badly hurt while practicing before the season. If you’d like to donate to his cause while also getting a chance to win a cool trailer from Upfits, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: Musquin missed San Diego due to a wrist injury suffered during the week. He’ll miss A2 as well, and at the moment we don’t have a solid idea when he’ll be back.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell tore his right Achilles tendon in November and is most likely out for all of supercross.
250SX
Derek Drake – Neck | Out
Comment: Drake sustained a fracture to his left humeral head/neck in his shoulder in San Diego. He’s out for the time being.
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
Comment: Forkner crashed hard at the opener and injured his knee. He’s out for supercross.
Vince Friese – Banged Up | Out
Comment: Friese’s team told us that he’s sidelined for the time being, and we also saw him on crutches at A1. He’s out for A2.
Kyle Greeson – Back | Out
Comment: Greeson is out due to a burst to his L3 vertebrae sustained before the season.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Comment: Hammaker was practicing for the beginning of the 250SX East Region when he went down and fractured his arm and wrist. He’s out for the immediate future.
Carson Mumford – Wrist | Out
Comment: Mumford broke his wrist in November, but he’ll be back as a fill-in rider in Oakland on February 18 with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki.
David Pulley – Knee, Sternum, Ribs, Lung | Out
Comment: Pulley bruised a lung, strained his left ACL, PCL, and MCL, and fractured his sternum and two ribs in a crash during practice at A1. He’s recovering, but he’s out for the time being.
Marshal Weltin – Knee | Out
Comment: Weltin is working on being ready to go for the start of 250SX East after tearing an ACL before the season.