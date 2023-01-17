Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 21
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 27
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 28
Articles
Full Schedule

Carson Mumford Joins Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Will Debut in Oakland

January 17, 2023 6:15pm | by: &
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced today that they have signed Carson Mumford to fill in for the injured Austin Forkner. Mumford, who is still recovering from a broken wrist in the off-season, will not debut with the team until the series makes its way back to the rescheduled Oakland Supercross on February 18th. Austin Forkner tore his ACL and sustained several other injuries in a crash off the start of the 250SX main event in Anaheim 10 days ago that will likely sideline him until at least a month or two after Pro Motocross starts.

Read more on Forkner's injury

Recommended Reading

Below is the full press release from the team.

Foothill Ranch, California – The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racing team welcomes Carson Mumford to compete alongside Cameron McAdoo in the 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Western Regional Championship, while Austin Forkner continues his recovery. Mumford returns to Team Green™ with a proven history of amateur success aboard Kawasaki KX™ motorcycles. Mumford secured three top-10 250SX Class finishes in 2022 and looks to continue his success aboard the KX™250 when he joins the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team at Oakland Supercross on February 18th.

Mumford will fill the role for the remainder of the 250SX Western Regional Championship while Forkner focuses on recovering from the injuries he sustained at Anaheim 1. The team and Mumford look forward to the No.52 rider challenging near the front of the pack with teammate Cameron McAdoo.

“I’m grateful to Mitch and the whole Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team for offering me this opportunity. It’s a huge privilege to line up on the gate with the support of the most proven team in the paddock and I’m more motivated than ever to show what I’m capable of on the racetrack. The plan is to take a couple of weeks to adjust to everything with the team before we line up in Oakland. I’m excited to line up on the KX250 and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together when the gate drops.” - Carson Mumford

Mumford has begun preparations with the team and will look to make his competition debut with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team on Saturday, February 18th at Oakland SX in Oakland, California.

