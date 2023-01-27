Malcolm Stewart to Miss Anaheim 2 Supercross Following Practice Crash

Unfortunately, we have more injury news to report ahead of this weekend’s Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown. Marvin Musquin will miss his second consecutive race due to a wrist injury suffered last week, and now it was announced Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart will miss this weekend’s race as well. Stewart showed a lot of speed at both rounds, leading main event laps at the opener then qualifying fastest and pulling out a last-lap heat race win at the San Diego Supercross. However, crashes in both main events have hindered his results, as he has officially finished 16-15 in the first two races of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and sits 15th in points entering this weekend.

In an Instagram post, Husqvarna said more details will come following further evaluation. Christian Craig will be the sole 450SX rider this weekend, alongside of 250SX West Region rider RJ Hampshire. Entering the third event of 2023, Craig sits 12th in the 450SX standings following 13-11 finishes as Hampshire sits second in the 250SX West Region after 2-2 finishes.

“A practice crash during the week has sidelined Malcom Stewart for this weekend’s @supercrosslive at A2. Details to follow as @malcolmstewart undergoes further evaluation.”