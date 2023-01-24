What have you figured out with the bike? What have you changed that has made those improvements? Chassis stuff, suspension, all of the above?

Man, it’s so much. It’s the same with Coop. You can tell with him. He’s a different rider also, and Malcolm. I don't think we’ve had this strong of a team in a while. Today was looking awesome for both of us. Engine, we did a full-on rebuild on that. We also have more stuff coming for outdoors, which I’m pretty stoked on. Bringing Hansen over was huge also. We got a really good base. They kind of stopped telling me exactly all what they had, just because I want to know about everything. I’ll know what Coop’s on, or what whoever else is on my bike is on. That’s just how I am. I want to know how that works or what’s better with that than mine and what I feel. I ride the bike super different than my teammate or anyone else on that 250. There’s still some things that can be better. My starts for sure are one of them. That main event start, I can’t keep doing that and come from the back like that. I talked to Tony already, our crew chief, and we’re going to go to work this week and try to figure this out. Hopefully we can battle with Jett and Cam a bit more.

You’ve only raced the west once, so take it one step further. Just being back on the west in general and racing baseball stadium at Anaheim, Oakland coming, and then being in San Diego, open roofs, this is different for you.

Yeah, for sure. Honestly, I’ve been kind of someone that hates being out here and spending time out in California. All we did was change where I’m staying at now. I spent the whole month out here with my family. We’re honestly enjoying it. We enjoy where we’re at right now, and I think that kind of leads into the weekend. Coming down here, I even got to stay at my Airbnb last night again, which was huge just to have that little bit more comfort than staying at a hotel. I think the track was really well, and for how much rain this place has taken the last few weeks, the track crew did an awesome job. The stadium was sweet. I think it was cool for the fans. Our whole pit setup out there was much better I feel like here than Petco. Hopefully we can come back.

All three of you guys are representing brands that are very proud of you guys to be up on the podium after the night. What’s going through your mind as well?

I appreciate it. We have respect for all the guys out there, no doubt. Cam and I both have a lot of respect for each other for I think multiple reasons, and we’ve been through a lot. We’re late in our career now. We’ve seen a lot. We’ve been teammates before. We’re going to race each other hard, but you’re not going to expect anything crazy, and I don’t expect anything crazy from him also. I feel like both weekends, we raced hard but it was clean. Same with Jett. He’s new to it, and I don't think he’s been through as much as us, and he’s good. That’s all you can say. He’s talented and he’s been able to knock it off. It’s cool to be up here with Cam and be battling for podiums every weekend. I don’t think either of us have been this close to the lead two weekends in a row. Hopefully we can stay in it and hopefully have some good battles.