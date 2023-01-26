Main image is Haiden Deegan from the 2022 Ironman National, photo by Mitch Kendra

After COVID-19 messed up the Supercross Futures program in 2020 and 2021, the program made its return to Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2022—and in a big way. The program was put into place to help bridge the gap from amateur racing to the professional 250SX class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. During 2020 and 2021, without actual Supercross Futures events taking place with the AMA Supercross events, Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports—as well as other promoters—teamed up to help riders get points towards their AMA Supercross pro 250SX license at other races (such as THOR Mini O’s, the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross, the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, and more).

In an interview with our Kellen Brauer in the fall of 2021 ahead of the Supercross Futures return in 2022, Monster Energy Supercross’ Senior Director of Operations Mike Muye explained the program has decided to take a focus solely on the 250SX Futures class. This emphasis would help prepare the riders on the cusp of turning pro, while also providing the riders an opportunity to gain points towards their AMA Supercross pro license.

Also new in 2022 was making the 250SX Futures class a part of the day program with the specific round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross they were associated with. These riders would take to the track on Friday to start their qualifying before Saturday bringing a final qualifying session followed by the main event. While there was no championship standings for the program, the top four riders from each main event would qualify into the finale at the Salt Lake City Supercross. The winner of that event (which would be Chance Hymas) was credited as the 2022 Supercross Futures and AMA National Champion. Riders inside the top ten at the four qualifying events will be awarded two points and riders 1-20 at the championship finale will all earn four points towards their pro supercross license.