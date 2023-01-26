As the month began, so it shall end, with a visit to Angel Stadium in Anaheim. In normal years, it’s the only venue we visit more than once and one that everyone on the circuit knows well. The weather is often agreeable, and attendance holds up even with multiple events in short succession. On paper, it was also supposed to mark the end of the California swing of the series, but with the Oakland rescheduling that has changed. Still, there’s something about leaving A2 and knowing that we are heading east. It marks a shift in the series for everyone involved.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track this week is a busy one. The crew maximized the floor space and the complexity of the design is really something. The start splits the center field of the baseball diamond and funnels into a 180 left. There are two straightaways immediately after the start that should provide a bit of separation before the first rhythm section. This first rhythm is a doozy, though. Spanning the entire length of the first base line, there could be several ways to approach this. The most likely for the upper tier of riders will be on-off, 3-3-3. If something changes in the build, the options will all adjust but on paper, that’s the move.

A tight 180 right sends riders back into a short chute with 5 similarly built jumps. Watch for riders to choose between two options here: either 3-2 or 2-3. If possible, the 3-2 is ideal because it will be easier to catch the inside in the next left-handed 90.

The next section jumps over not one, but two sections that are only used on the start. Those doubles are followed by a single jump into a left-hand bowl berm. Exiting that bowl berm, a small double leads to the only whoops section on the Anaheim 2 layout. If these whoops are difficult, blitzing style whoops, watch for the best of the best to accelerate hard on the landing of the double in an attempt to gain time. Those that are less confident will likely coast from the landing to the first whoop, limiting their entry speed.