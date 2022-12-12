Weege Show: Yamaha Champions Night with Tomac and More

December 12, 2022 10:35am

Jason Weigandt walks and talks around Yamaha's 2022 Night of Champions, featuring Eli Tomac from AMA Supercross and Motocross, Jake Gage from MotoAmerica Supercross, Brycen Neal of GNCC ATV, Rachel Archer of GNCC Women's bike racing, Joel Hetrick from ATV Motocross, Monster Yamaha Star Team Principal Brad Hoffman and AM-Pro Yamaha off-road owner Randy Hawkins. Plenty of discussion of 2022 and what's to come in 2023.

