2023 Loretta Lynn’s Full Championship Schedule Announced

Area Qualifiers will once again serve as the steppingstone in the qualifying process for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship. The Regional Championships then serve as the next step to seed riders into the National Championship. Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race during the National Championship starting on Monday, July 31st through Saturday, August 5th.

“I am looking forward to visiting some iconic tracks for the 2023 qualifying season,” said AMA Deputy Director of Racing and Motocross Manager, Mike Burkeen. “Some old standbys and some new ones are going to make for a great qualifying season!”

The 2023 lineup includes numerous Pro Motocross tracks that become a crucial part of the Road to Loretta’s. With Area Qualifiers being held at High Point Raceway and The Wick 338 in the Northeast, Thunder Valley Motocross Park in the South Central lineup and Fox Raceway in the Southwest. Then in late May, Regional Championships will begin with Budds Creek Raceway hosting the Northeast Amateur Regional, as well as Unadilla hosting the Northeast Youth Regional. RedBud will host the Amateur Regional Championship in the Mid-East while Washougal MX Park in the Northwest and Fox Raceway in the Southwest will hold the Amateur and Youth Regionals. These National tracks offer amateur racers a chance to race on the same track as the professionals in the Pro Motocross Championship circuit.

The program will also return to other favorites such as Farm14 in the South Central, Pleasure Valley in the Northeast, Lake Sugar Tree in the Southeast Region, Chillitown MX in the Mid-East as well as Sunset Ridge in the North Central Region. Riverfront and Bunker Hill will host one-day events for the Northwest and Mid-West Area Qualifiers, while Mesquite and Porterville OHV will host Mid-West and Southwest one-day Area Qualifiers. Newly added to the Area Qualifier schedule in 2023 is Motoland in the Mid-East Area Qualifiers.