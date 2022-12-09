Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

The premier episode of SMX Insider comes to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California just one month before the 2023 Monster Energy Season gets underway. Show hosts Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair bring the viewer the news of the week, including discussion on rider movement and the excitement surrounding the upcoming SMX World Championship season and the opening round of Monster Energy Supercross. The Insiders are joined on set by NBC TV analyst and 5 time Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael to preview 2023, and stats guru Clinton Fowler breaks down what makes a championship season.