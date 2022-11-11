The Paris Supercross is set for this weekend, as the longest running overseas supercross event will take place on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13 at the Paris La Défense Arena. The event first ran in March 1984, then ran again in December ’84 and has ran once every year since then—with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19.

This weekend, you can purchase a subscription to MXGP-TV to view all the action live from both days. Note, Paris, France is six hours ahead of Eastern time in the U.S. and nine hours ahead of Pacific time on the West Coast.

2022 Paris Supercross Broadcast Schedule

Date Start Time (Eastern) Link November 12, 2022 2:00 p.m. www.mxgp-tv.com November 13, 2022 10:00 a.m.

Links

Live Results: www.ffmoto.org/lives

History of Paris Supercross

2022 Paris Supercross Entry Lists

Track Map