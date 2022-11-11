Results Archive
EnduroCross
Boise
Articles
Upcoming
EnduroCross
Reno
Sat Nov 19
Articles
Full Schedule

How to Watch Paris Supercross This Weekend

November 11, 2022 10:35am | by:
How to Watch Paris Supercross This Weekend

The Paris Supercross is set for this weekend, as the longest running overseas supercross event will take place on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13 at the Paris La Défense Arena. The event first ran in March 1984, then ran again in December ’84 and has ran once every year since then—with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19.

This weekend, you can purchase a subscription to MXGP-TV to view all the action live from both days. Note, Paris, France is six hours ahead of Eastern time in the U.S. and nine hours ahead of Pacific time on the West Coast.

Subscribe for MXGP-TV and you can tune into MXGP-TV.com both days to watch all the action live.

2022 Paris Supercross Broadcast Schedule

DateStart Time (Eastern)Link
November 12, 20222:00 p.m.www.mxgp-tv.com
November 13, 202210:00 a.m.

Links

Live Results: www.ffmoto.org/lives

History of Paris Supercross

2022 Paris Supercross Entry Lists

Track Map

2022 Paris Supercross track map.
2022 Paris Supercross track map. Paris Supercross

Main image: Justin Brayton at the 2021 Paris Supercross, photo by Christophe Desmet

Read Now
January 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now