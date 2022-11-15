Aldon Baker Launches His Own Bicycle Company, Alcavi

The following press release is from Alcavi Bicycles:

Clermont, Florida - Alcavi Bicycles is a brand born from the passion and experience of two sports legends, it is set to make a major impact on the Bicycle industry with its highly anticipated release. Cofounded by Aldon Baker and Alfredo Campo, Alcavi hits the market with world-renowned research and design, sure to impress cycling enthusiasts and athletes alike.

Aldon Baker, retired top MTB World athlete and Professional Motorsports training legend, has revolutionized the Supercross and Motocross industry. Baker’s knowledge and irrefutable training program has formed 16 champions from the past 22 Monster Energy Supercross series, in addition to 13 AMA Motocross Premier Class Titles.

Adding to his accolades, Baker has also produced a MotoGP World Championship with Nicky Hayden, as well as multiple World Stage appearances in athlete-turned-business partner, Alfredo Campo. Campo, a 2x BMX Olympian, PanAm Games Gold Medalist, and a World Champion athlete, began his relationship with Aldon Baker in 2015. Shortly after, a vision was born to merge their profession with their passion, and the wheels were put in motion to engineer their dream bicycle.