AMA Honors and Thanks Former Service Members This Veterans Day

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association deeply appreciates the service of the U.S. military, and their work to preserve the freedoms we all enjoy. This Veterans Day the AMA thanks all veterans for serving their country, both at home and abroad.

Thousands of AMA members have served this great country, and many veterans motorcycling organizations charter with the AMA.

“Without the men and women in the U.S. military, our freedoms — both on two wheels and off — would not be possible,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “We thank our service members for the many sacrifices they and their loved ones have made in defending our freedom to live, ride and congregate, and we express our gratitude for their contributions to America’s rich motorcycling heritage.”

Since Veterans Day is a federal holiday, those who are not working often take to the nation’s roadways to enjoy the extended weekend. The AMA reminds motorists to exercise caution and be alert for motorcyclists.

“The AMA also urges motorcyclists to stay alert and ride sober,” Dingman added.

One way that the AMA honors our nation’s veterans is by providing them with free admission to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame every Veterans Day. The AMA also shows its respect for veterans and their selfless service by offering a military affinity membership card. Veterans renewing their membership or joining the AMA may choose the military affinity card online at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/join/ or call (800) AMA-JOIN.

About the American Motorcyclist Association

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. Besides offering members money-saving discounts on products and services, the AMA also publishes American Motorcyclist, a recently revitalized and monthly full-color magazine (and digital version of same) that covers current events and motorcycle history with brilliant photography and compelling writing. American Motorcyclist is also North America’s largest-circulation magazine. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.

Not a member? Join the AMA today: AmericanMotorcyclist.com.