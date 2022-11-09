The 39th Paris Supercross will take place this weekend on November 11 and 12 at the Paris La Défense Arena this weekend. Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Brayton, Marvin Musquin, Alex Ray, Justin Starling, Chris Blose, and Cullin Park are several of the AMA Supercross and Motocross riders that will be competing this weekend. Over two days, the 450cc riders will compete in multiple races for the King of Paris title, with 250cc riders looking to claim the Prince of Paris honors by the event’s end. At the 2021 event, Marvin Musquin was crowned King of Paris for the third time (joining 2016 and 2017) and Kyle Peters was crowned Prince of Paris aboard a Phoenix Racing Honda CRF250R.

Check out the SX1 and SX2 provisional entry lists below, as well as the FMX lineup. Note, the Lawrence brothers were set to compete but unfortunately visa issues will keep both Jett and Hunter from competing in this year’s event.

Subscribe for MXGP-TV and you can tune into MXGP-TV.com both days to watch all the action live.

Date Start Time (Eastern) Link November 12, 2022 2:00 p.m. www.mxgp-tv.com November 13, 2022 10:00 a.m.

Provisional 2022 Paris Supercross Entry Lists

SX1 (450cc) Category (#, Rider, Country, Team)

#2 Cooper Webb (USA – KTM Red Bull Factory)

#3 Eli Tomac (USA – Yamaha Star Racing Monster Energy)

#6 Thomas Ramette (F – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)

#10 Justin Brayton (USA – Honda Genuine)

#20 Grégory Aranda (F – KTM Tech 32)

#21 Julien Roussaly (F – Yamaha)

#25 Marvin Musquin (F – KTM Red Bull Factory)

#57 Kevin Moranz (USA – KTM VHR)

#85 Cédric Soubeyras (F – MM85 CBO Honda)

#87 Alex Ray (USA – Honda FR 25 Suttel)

#94 Ken Roczen (GER-Honda Genuine)

#137 Adrien Escoffier (F – Husqvarna CRC)

#141 Maxime Desprey (F – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)

#747 Hugo Basaula (Port – KTM)

#848 Joan Cros (SP – Seakings Kawasaki Euromoto85)

#945 Anthony Bourdon (F – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)