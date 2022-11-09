The 39th Paris Supercross will take place this weekend on November 11 and 12 at the Paris La Défense Arena this weekend. Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Brayton, Marvin Musquin, Alex Ray, Justin Starling, Chris Blose, and Cullin Park are several of the AMA Supercross and Motocross riders that will be competing this weekend. Over two days, the 450cc riders will compete in multiple races for the King of Paris title, with 250cc riders looking to claim the Prince of Paris honors by the event’s end. At the 2021 event, Marvin Musquin was crowned King of Paris for the third time (joining 2016 and 2017) and Kyle Peters was crowned Prince of Paris aboard a Phoenix Racing Honda CRF250R.
Check out the SX1 and SX2 provisional entry lists below, as well as the FMX lineup. Note, the Lawrence brothers were set to compete but unfortunately visa issues will keep both Jett and Hunter from competing in this year’s event.
|Date
|Start Time (Eastern)
|Link
|November 12, 2022
|2:00 p.m.
|www.mxgp-tv.com
|November 13, 2022
|10:00 a.m.
Provisional 2022 Paris Supercross Entry Lists
SX1 (450cc) Category (#, Rider, Country, Team)
#2 Cooper Webb (USA – KTM Red Bull Factory)
#3 Eli Tomac (USA – Yamaha Star Racing Monster Energy)
#6 Thomas Ramette (F – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)
#10 Justin Brayton (USA – Honda Genuine)
#20 Grégory Aranda (F – KTM Tech 32)
#21 Julien Roussaly (F – Yamaha)
#25 Marvin Musquin (F – KTM Red Bull Factory)
#57 Kevin Moranz (USA – KTM VHR)
#85 Cédric Soubeyras (F – MM85 CBO Honda)
#87 Alex Ray (USA – Honda FR 25 Suttel)
#94 Ken Roczen (GER-Honda Genuine)
#137 Adrien Escoffier (F – Husqvarna CRC)
#141 Maxime Desprey (F – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)
#747 Hugo Basaula (Port – KTM)
#848 Joan Cros (SP – Seakings Kawasaki Euromoto85)
#945 Anthony Bourdon (F – Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)
SX2 (250cc) Category (#, Rider, Country, Team)
#14 Arnaud Aubin (F - Husqvarna OB1 Milwaukee)
#22 Mickaël Lamarque (F - Honda)
#72 Lucas Imbert (F - Yamaha)
#170 Yannis Irsuti (F - Kawasaki)
#221 Kevin Ballanger (F - Yamaha)
#259 Julien Lebeau (F – KTM)
#324 Maxime Charlier (F – KTM Tech 32)
#411 Nicolas Dercourt (F-Gas-Gas CLT)
#773 Thomas Do (F – Honda SR Motoblouz Ship to Cycle)
#831 Brice Maylin (F – 737 Performance Gas-Gas Oxmoto)
#965 Hugo Manzato (F – Husqvarna)
Wild Cards SX2 (#, Rider, Country, Team)
#12 Justin Starling (USA – 737 Performance Gas-Gas Oxmoto)
#66 Chris Blose (USA – Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki)
#67 Cullin Park (USA – Honda SR Motoblouz Ship to Cycle)
#102 Matt Moss (AUS – Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki)
#319 Quentin Prugnieres (F – Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki)
#335 Enzo Polias (F – Husqvarna OB1 Milwaukee)
Cullin Park's race machine for the weekend:
FMX Category (Country, Sponsor)
David Rinaldo (France)
Julien Vanstippen (Belgium – Monster Energy)
Edgar Torronteras (Spain)
Mat Rebaud (Switzerland – Red Bull)
Nicolas Texier (France)
Main image from the 2021 Paris Supercross, photo by Christophe Desmet