Our own Mitch Kendra was in Pickerington, Ohio, over the weekend for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Six individuals—Kenny Coolbeth, Greg Hancock, Effie Hotchkiss, Sandy Kosman, Ben Spies, and James Stewart—made up the Class of 2022. On Friday night, a reception at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame took place where the memorabilia of the Class of 2022 were first shown. Then, the induction ceremony took place at a nearby event center.

The following morning, a brunch brought everyone back to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and the public unveiling of the Class of 2022 took place. Current Hall of Fame members joined members of the Class of 2022 in signing autographs and posing for photos for the general public. Follow Mitch on Twitter: @Mitch_Kendra.

Related: James Stewart on Being Inducted into AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame