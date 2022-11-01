Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
WSX
Australian GP
Articles
WSX Results
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Justin Brayton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
EnduroCross
Boise
Articles
Upcoming
EnduroCross
Prescott Valley
Sat Nov 5
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Skip Norfolk and Mike Hooker

November 1, 2022 2:30pm
by:

Mitch Payton’s Pro Circuit PEAK team in 1991 took the sport by storm and the two guys that were there for it were Skip Norfolk and Mike Hooker. On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Mike and Skip join the show to talk about those early years at PC, working with Mitch, the success of the team, and more.

Listen to the Norfolk and Hooker podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

