Obviously, there’s been some give and take. The nationals are going to be one round shorter. You guys had to give up Monster Cup. How was navigating those hurdles to come to a conclusion on who would shorten the series, who would do what, so you could actually fit this in at the end of the year?

Yeah, it was a lot of negotiations. Both companies had to sacrifice. Feld Motor Sports and Monster Energy Cup were extremely important to us. It had become a marquee event. The same with Pro Motocross and Carrie and having those twelve rounds. But collectively, you had to get together and do what’s best for the sport. So, Pro Motocross, as you said, gave up the one round. We gave up the Monster Energy Cup, and SuperMotocross was born out of that.

Right now, the finale next year is going to go into October, October 12th. Is the plan moving forward to go that late in the future, or are you trying to condense the schedule in any form? Or how will that work?

Because the LA Coliseum and USC plays here, the college football season, the schedule is not announced until November. But they do know they’re playing Notre Dame on October 14th away. So, unfortunately, we had to push it to October 14th this first year, but moving forward, we would end the season September 30th or before. But another great thing about us working together was the overall schedule. So, we’re able to do a better cadence of breaks for the athletes, for the teams, throughout the season. So now instead of doing 17 races in 18 weeks, we will actually have a second break within supercross. So, we spread out the races in an effort to give guys time to recover.

Then obviously the TV deal announcement today, signing with NBC and NBC Sports moving forward. Going to be on Peacock for all 31 races. How instrumental was it to get that hurdle done as well? Obviously, you guys have been kind of flip-flopping with your TV deals and stuff like that, and now you’re one, holistic schedule with the TV as well.

That’s actually, besides the COVID situation and working together to get the championships done, that was the initial really strong push post-COVID is to take the media rights to market together. So, it’s been a challenge in the past. You watch supercross on one platform and you watch motocross on another. So, this is going to be great for the fans because you know you’ll watch Anaheim 1 on Peacock and NBC and you’ll watch Pala on Peacock and NBC, and you’ll watch the LA Coliseum on the same platform. So, simple, easy to follow, and really that was a huge hurdle because obviously it’s a lot harder if we don’t have a strong media partner. So, that was one thing that right off the bat, exponential growth and exponential excitement when we went out to market with media companies. Once we came up with the playoff, everybody got excited. So, we knew we had something.

Obviously, the purse has increased as well. You have the million dollars for the champion, the 500,000 dollars for the 250 champion in SuperMotocross. How important was that to Feld as an organization to kind of hype that up to a degree to get the riders more excited about this series as well?

We’ve always wanted to make a larger purse, and the fact that we were able to come together, again it goes back to the exponential value of bringing the two together rather than two fragmented parts. It’s worth more. The riders are going to see an elevated platform, so not only the purse, but I think there’s going to be more opportunity for them to make money with sponsorships and other things because we’re going to have this elevated platform that’s now one, as opposed to again, fragmentation.

A side note to this today a little bit is that the supercross schedule was also announced, so for you guys personally, we get to see the full 17 rounds. We’re going back to some places. We’re going to some new places, like in San Diego at SnapDragon Stadium. How excited are you for the 17-round supercross season in ’23?

I’m super excited. I love it. Anaheim Angel Stadium staff was here today for this announcement. They’re excited. A1 is special, but you’re right. We’re going to SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego which is new. It’s brand-new. They just opened it. It’s back in the parking lot where Qualcomm was, and that Qualcomm experience. We love Petco. Petco is beautiful. It’s a beautiful place, but the race day and the fan experience at Qualcomm and now at SnapDragon, there’s just so much more parking lot space, tail-gating, that type of thing. So, excited about that. excited about going back to Nashville. That’s going to be a big one. Nashville was a fan favorite when we went there a few years ago. Been working to get it back, so it’s exciting. I’m loving it. It’s funny because I’m used to talking about supercross. Now I’m loving talking about motocross as well. So, the entire thing and announcing the schedule together is just kind of icing on the cake. We know what’s coming and we’ve got that January 7th date to look forward to.