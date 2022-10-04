Weege Show: SuperMotocross Format and Reactions

The SuperMotocross World Championship is here. Jason Weigandt walks and talks to explain it, but what you need to know is that it's a three-race "playoff" at the end of the season in 2023, with the regular and normal AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross schedules racing as usual, and a third three-race championship adding in big money in incentives. But that's not the biggest news. The biggest news is Feld Motorsports and MX Sports Pro Racing working together. Two series finally operating as one for the good of the sport, instead of with individual goals.

