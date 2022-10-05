Yesterday, October 4 2022, was a big day in our sport. A special press conference was held to announce the dates of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross schedules, as well as to discuss the all new “playoffs” of the two series, the SuperMotocross World Championship. The three-race series will debut fall of 2023 after both the supercross, and motocross champions are crowned in their regularly ran series. Then, riders will compete for the SuperMotocross World Championship, where one rider win claim that #1 plate as well. After the press conference we caught up with CEO of MX Sports, Carrie Coombs-Russell, to get more information and learn how this partnership with Feld Motorsports came about.

Racer X: SuperMotocross World Championship. Finally, we’re here. We’re finally announced. We’re finally through the finish line, to a degree, but I want to go back to the beginning of the story a little bit. I believe it was early March, right before the Daytona Supercross in 2020, when you guys actually met and discussed some of the things about trying to work together a little bit. So, how has the relationship from there been built and gradually gotten better over the years?

Carrie Coombs-Russell: Up until that point, there was, I call it, a real or mostly perceived tension between motocross and supercross. There was a friendly competition. We share the same riders, share the same teams, a lot of the same sponsors. So, we’re always trying to out-do one another. But they came to that RCSX and said, “Hey, listen, if there’s an opportunity to work together, let’s just let bygones be bygones.” We were like, “Of course.” Then bam. They got shut down [due to COVID-19]. Both of us thought we were out of business, or at least out of the motorsports business. So, the first thing we did was we created that Safe-to-Race task force. We got like 42 people on the board, experts from all different aspects of the industry, and created a toolkit that advised promoters, organizers, on how to go to their health department and get the appropriate certifications to open up safely and best practices. We designed posters and just helped them get back on the racetrack.

The Feld representatives were part of that, so we were dealing with them on that, and it worked. But they were the first series that we needed to get back to racing. So, that required us moving our schedule to accommodate them. I think we bumped it back at least twice to get them completed. Then once they were good, we did our schedule and some of the events had fans and some of them we couldn’t. We adjusted. We adapted. They helped us promote our events and we were very appreciative. The summer ended and we were like, you know what? That wasn’t so painful working with those guys. That was actually fun because we were able to keep the industry going.

So, the next year, kind of took them up on their offer to work together. Our television package was getting ready to expire, and theirs expired after ours. So, we thought, maybe if we could go to the market on one TV package, that would be better for everybody. So ultimately, we were able to make that happen. But in the meantime, once Kenneth [Feld] was involved in the whole project, he said, “You know what? You guys are really excited about this. I get it, but we’ve got to make sure this is a good idea.” He brought in some people that he ran up the flagpole to them, some media experts. They were like, “Well, it’s a good idea, but there’s a better idea, and that is this playoff concept that your sport is missing.” We could never have it because we were two different series. So, we thought, “Okay, that makes sense.” So, what does a playoff in motorcycle racing look like? So, we just got creative and started talking about points and venues and a hybrid track. one thing that the OEM’s said is no whoops. The hybrid, no. But that’s okay.