Moving forward, like you said, you’re trying to find a path that makes the sport last longer beyond you guys’ years. What are some things that you eye out as a future for five years from now, for ten years from now, that you really want to see happen with this?

It’s interesting. So, you get to my age, ten-year horizon is a little more difficult. I think we’re always looking ahead, and I can’t earmark anything because we haven’t even gotten into the first season yet. But I think what’s going to happen is we’re going to learn and not everything is going to work perfectly. There’s no question about it. But it’s going to be different and we want to engage people. I want to get the people that have never seen the sport because I know when I acquired supercross without ever seeing a live supercross event, so when I went to my first event, my mind was blown. I couldn’t believe it. I said, 'What have I been missing?' I want to share that with everybody, and I want everybody to see it. So, this is a way to broaden the audience, and globally, not just in the US, and get people that haven’t experienced it. That’s how you get constantly new fans. I think what Carrie does and with Loretta Lynn’s and the whole amateur thing and to bringing people up through that, that’s the future. That’s the foundation of the whole sport. So, I think it’s great. We’re going to work together, but you know what else? We’re going to have so much fun.

Obviously, the goal is to reach a newer audience as well, but how rewarding or satisfying has it been to see the industry react to the way that this has all come together and the unity between the two series as well?

It’s thrilling to see the industry. I think we’re all products of our times today, but again, they’re equipment manufacturers, but they’re personalities. They’re people that love the sport as much as we do. They have great input. Our approach has always been, 'Do you have a problem? Let’s help you solve it, together.' We’ve done that in all of our businesses. We continue to. Life is about problem-solving and that’s what we want to do. We have a stake in that we had this idea. In my opinion, there are no bad ideas ever. We want to try it out and do it, and I think that’s part of this whole thing. I can just see the relationships continually getting better. I think at the end of the day, it's the fans, it’s the teams, it’s the manufacturers, but most importantly it’s the riders, too. They’re going to get more pleasure. There’s none of this secretive stuff. They’re going to know exactly what’s going on at all times. I think it’s going to be better for the whole sport.

In terms of a business perspective, you guys kind of have more or less grown from an 18-round series to a 20-round series, adding this onto the end of the year for supercross’s sake, but you’re also obviously partnered with Pro Motocross to make this kind of full, long series. So, how exciting or rewarding is it to see your business grow in that way where there is more of an extension than just the five months we’ve seen supercross before?

It’s really important. That was always, from the first year, was my concern. We weren't able to grow it. Yeah, we could have a few more people and engagements and stuff, but this is growing it, where it still keeps the integrity of each of the disciplines. That’s the most important thing. That was sort of the hardest thing for all of us to get our heads around. It’s not one or the other; it’s both of them. I think it’s going to be great. I’m so excited. Of course, a day like today is an adrenaline day. I love to look into the future. I love to try and be a party to building things for the long-term. This deserves that.