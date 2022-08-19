Weege Show: Budds Creek National Pre-Race

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the paddock to preview the Budds Creek National, round 10 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2022. Motocross of Nations team announcements are coming almost daily, and Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac continue to duel in one of the tightest championship fights ever. Star Racing has a new rider, for the weekend, too! Check it all out here, and it's brought to you by the new Honda CRF450R, with improved handling and engine characteristics for 2023. Available in three versions, the traditional CRF450R, the Works Edition with a ton of cool add ons, and the 50th Anniversary Edition with the retro look. See you Honda Powersports dealer!