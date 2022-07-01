Below is the full press release from the ClubMX team:

Enzo Lopes continues on with Muc-Off/FXR /ClubMX team for 2023

The new agreement has a Supercross only twist for the new season

Chesterfield, South Carolina — Enzo Lopes has extended his agreement with Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX to ride his Yamaha in the Monster Energy Supercross series. Lopes recently finished in the top five in points and feels he has more to offer. The “supercross only” option came at the last minute and the team was willing to make the accommodations for the very fast Brazilian rider. Lopes has the opportunity to return to Brazil at the end of the season to race in his home country. This created the perfect situation for him to be able to race in America and still be able to spend time with his family in Brazil – the perfect balance. The team will also leave the option open for him to race the outdoor series as well.

As good as it was, Lopes performance in 2022 has an asterisk on it for the simple fact that he was undergoing issues with a prior surgery that did not allow him to perform at his highest level. Once the season concluded, a specialist identified the root cause of the issue and repaired it. He will make his return to racing at RedBud this weekend.

“I am very pleased to be returning to ClubMX for another season. I am very comfortable there, the bikes are fast and everyone supports me on and off the track. I’m grateful that they are giving me the opportunity to race next season considering my chance to return to Brazil too. Brandon [Haas] knows me very well and knows that I will give it all my effort to be successful. He has stood by me for a long time and now is my chance to return the favor.”

Brandon Haas, team owner:

“Enzo has always been the diamond in the rough. 2023 will showcase what he is truly capable of, and we are all looking forward to that. We have learned a lot together and it just adds to the building process. I have no doubt that he will be successful.”

