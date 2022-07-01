This weekend, the fifth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place in Buchanan, Michigan. This year's racing has been darned good in both the 450 and 250 classes, but this weekend will also provide us a glimpse at some of the next superstars of the sport, via the MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine. MX Sports Pro Racing, promoters of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (and sister company to Racer X), introduced the Scouting Moto Combine events at the tenth and eleventh Pro Motocross rounds in 2021. The events give the next generation of riders an opportunity to race on national-caliber tracks and get a taste of the real a race day schedule at the professional event. In addition, the riders get access to coaches with decades of experience with racing at the highest level. MX Sports is big on saying this is not just a race, and what the riders learn is more important than results. Riders and teams have been asking for a way to close the big gap from amateur motocross racing to racing AMA Supercross and Motocross, and the Scouting Moto Combine hopes to bridge that gap for the next generation.
At the inaugural event in 2021, Team Green Kawasaki teammate Ryder DiFrancesco and Chance Hymas battled for the overall win Ironman Raceway. Hymas took the first moto ahead of DiFrancesco, but then Hymas was buried early in the second moto after a crash left him dead last. Hymas charged all the way back to finish second but DiFrancesco took the race win and the overall. KTM’s Daxton Bennick rode to 4-3 finishes for third overall ahead of Jayden Clough (3-5 on a Kawasaki) and Gavin Towers (5-4 on a Kawasaki).
The second Scouting Moto Combine took place ahead of the 11th round of Pro Motocross, at Fox Raceway. The Kawasaki duo of DiFrancesco and Hymas finished 2-1 and 1-2, respectively, for first and second overall. Honda’s Hunter Yoder finished 5-3 for third overall ahead of Talon Hawkins (4-8 on a Husqvarna) and Brock Bennett (8-6 on a Husqvarna).
On top of the on-track racing, the athletes were coached and critiqued by several knowledgeable industry members, including former pro racers Chad Reed, Broc Glover, Damon Bradshaw, and Buddy Antunez. Trainers Gareth Swanepoel, John Wessling, and the late Ryan Fedorow served as nutritional/off-the bike mentors explaining techniques for recovering between motos and training sessions. Media experts Jason Weigandt (Racer X and TV play-by-play), Rob Buydos (public address announcer), Sam Nicolini (social media), and Brandon Short (Pro Motocross media manager) also provided insight on what makes for good interviews and sponsor representation.
You know what might have been the biggest part of the learning process? The schedule. The coaching sessions are purposely packed into the short breaks between practice and the motos to simulate the non-stop stress of a pro race day. Pros literally have their day planned down to the minute, and now amateurs learn the same.
2022 RedBud Scouting Moto Combine
Ryder DiFrancesco won both overalls at the inaugural moto combine events in 2021 and he will be around this weekend—but not for the Scouting Moto Combine. The California native is making his pro debut with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. The #523 is set to race the RedBud and Spring Creek Nationals before returning to the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for the final time.
Still, there’s no shortage of talent on the gates and in the classroom this weekend. Check out the full entry list and schedules for Friday’s event below.
Riders to watch include Chance Hymas (Honda), Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), Daxton Bennick (KTM), Gage Linville (Yamaha), Caden Braswell (GasGas), Preston Boespflug (Kawasaki), Pat Murphy (Yamaha), Talon Hawkins (Husqvarna), Mark Fineis (KTM), Casey Cochran (Husqvarna), Noah Stevens (KTM), and more.
RedBud Combine Rider List:
Garrett Alumbaugh / Newark, Texas / Honda
Julien Beaumer / Lake Havasu City, Arizona / Yamaha
Daxton Bennick / Morganton, North Carolina / KTM
Jordan Biese / Appleton, Wisconsin / Yamaha
Preston Boespflug / Battle Ground, Washington / Kawasaki
Caden Braswell / Little River, South Carolina / GASGAS
Jayden Clough / Elko, Minnesota / Yamaha
Casey Cochran / Arlington, Tennessee / Husqvarna
Trevor Coplin / Bowling Green, Indiana / GASGAS
Haiden Deegan / Temecula, California / Yamaha
Ethan Eslinger / Marseilles, Illinois / KTM
Mark Fineis / Westfield, Indiana / KTM
Dane Folsom / Francisco, Indiana / KTM
Lucas Geistler / Newark, Illinois / KTM
Talon Hawkins / Temecula, California / Husqvarna
Grant Hoffman / Canton, Georgia / Yamaha
Chance Hymas / Pocatello, Idaho / Honda
Matti Jorgensen / Pompano, Florida / KTM
Cole Kish / Newport, Michigan / Yamaha
Gage Linville / Cordele, Georgia / Yamaha
Patrick Murphy / Clinton, Iowa / Yamaha
Landin Pepperd / Wasilla, Alaska / GASGAS
Keegan Rowley / Channahon, Illinois / KTM
Noah Stevens / Danbury, North Carolina / KTM
How can you follow along? American Motocross will have live timing up and running during the day and you can check out this American Motocross event page for the final results from the day.
The 2022 RedBud Scouting Moto Combine event will be recorded for a broadcast later this year via MAVTV. Kellen Brauer and I will both be on hand during the event, follow along with us on Twitter this weekend: @RacerXOnline, @KellenBrauer, and @Mitch_Kendra for some instant news from the track, and stay close to our YouTube Channel as well for some video edits.
The racing takes place today, Friday July 1st.