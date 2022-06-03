Phil Nicoletti is Re-Signing with ClubMX Yamaha for 2023

Phil still isn't done! New York native—and Racer X columnist—Phil Nicoletti is returning to the Muc-Off/FXR /ClubMX Yamaha team for 2023. He will once again race a YZ250F for Monster Energy AMA Supercross before jumping to the YZ450F for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Nicoletti was putting together a solid season in the 250SX East Region, finishing 10-9-8-7-5 in the first five rounds. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken arm in the Atlanta Supercross East/West Showdown heat race that ended his season early and sidelined him for the start of Pro Motocross. He is aiming for a return to racing near the mid-way point of the season.

The Yamaha-backed team has already announced in early May that two-time 250 Pro Motocross Champion Jeremy Martin will be joining the team for 2023. Nicoletti and J-Mart are good friends and gritty riders, so the duo will be sure to turn heads both on and off the track.

Now our hope is we can re-sign Phil for more Friday UnPhiltered columns in 2023. He's a tough negotiator.

Below is the full press release from ClubMX:

Phil Nicoletti extends his contract with the Muc-Off/FXR /ClubMX team for 2023

CHESTERFIELD, SC—Phil Nicoletti has signed on to one more season riding the Yamaha YZ250F in the Monster Energy Supercross series and then transition to the YZ450F for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross series next summer. Nicoletti’s return to U.S. racing and somewhat of a homecoming to ClubMX have been very successful this year, enough to make the decision to extend one more year.

Nicoletti made a splash in the Monster Energy Supercross series this year with some excellent results and plans to do it again next season. The veteran rider was in peak physical shape aboard his Yamaha YZ250F and ran off a streak of top five finishes to rank in the top five in points for a period of time. Along the way Nicoletti was able to “educate” the younger riders on the circuit in a way they will most certainly never forget.

“The season started off great for me. It is a combination of a fast bike, good team dynamics and just being physically ready. I feel like I can do it all over again next year with the program at Club. I still enjoy racing, I still enjoy the grind – and I am still competitive, so I will give my best effort one more year,” said Nicoletti

“Having Phil on the team is more than just racing. He has the vision and the experience to help elevate our program to the next level. He fits the mold of ClubMX, he is a hard worker and willing to do what it takes to be successful and extend his career. In terms of work ethic, he is a role model for all of the racers training at our facility. Phil is at home at ClubMX and that makes a huge difference when it comes time to race. Win, lose or draw – he knows we have his back,” said team owner Brandon Haas.

Nicoletti has a good working relationship with Muc-Off, FXR Racing, MotoSport.com, ATV’s & More and the rest of the sponsors, making the continuation of his contract a natural progression. He will finish off the balance of the motocross season this year and then start getting ready for 2023.

Follow Phil on Instagram (@phil_nicoletti) and on Twitter (@filthyphil_) and also follow the team on Instagram (@ClubMX).