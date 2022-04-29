The 16 round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 23, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. This will be the ninth round of the ten-round 250SX West Region of the 2022 season and this round will also be a KTM Jr. Supercross round. This is the first race in Denver since 2019, and remember, this will be the third and final straight day races in a row, so you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual. Also note that the race airs on NBC this weekend. What you need to know the most: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. THIS IS 1 p.m LOCAL TIME IN DENVER.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. NBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 16th-round main program beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, which is when the heat races will begin.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have an off weekend before the seventh round MXGP of Italy on May 7 and 8.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will several weeks off before resuming with the sixth round Hoosier GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Indiana on May 7 and 8.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
DenverKTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 30
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2022 Standings
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|341
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|298
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|275
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|272
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|266
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|194
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|171
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|158
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|127
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|125
Other Links
General
2022 AMA Numbers
2022 450SX Team Guide
2022 250SX Team Guide
2022 250SX West Region Team Guide
2022 250SX East Region Team Guide
Denver Supercross
Denver Supercross Race Center
Denver Supercross Injury Report
Denver Supercross 450SX Entry List
Denver Supercross 250SX West Entry List
Denver Supercross KTM Jrs. Entry List
Other Info
Empower Field at Mile High
1701 Bryant St
Denver, CO 80204
Practice & Qualifying — 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Track Map
animated track map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Denver Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, April 30, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Denver, Colorado.