Very big news for the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship when nine-time MXGP champion Antonio Cairoli committed to at least the first two rounds on the Red Bull KTM team. The Italian stepped away from the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) series this year after a long run of excellence and as he’s always told me, wanted to race a bit in the USA. Now, he will have that opportunity this summer. We talked to him about that decision on Monday’s PulpMX Show.
Racer X: I’ve talked to you a number of times over the years, and you’ve always told me you’d like to race in America at some point. Did you go to KTM? Did they come to you? Take us through your decision to come here.
Antonio Cairoli: Last year everybody knows I stopped my professional career, but I always wanted to race there (U.S) because I think it’s a very nice series and super nice atmosphere and tracks and everything. This year I had the chance that I could do it, so I said, “Okay, let’s do the first races.” I’m not of course training as I did before in the past when you are competing for some championship, but I’m still riding quite a lot, mostly testing for KTM for the R&D department and everything. I think it’s a good opportunity if I can do some races, come and visit some friends over there. Just enjoy with the family a little bit some trips. It’s nice.
That’s really good. We’re excited to have you. You’re in for the first two. If it goes well, will you keep going?
Two is for sure at the moment, but of course, I had some others maybe in the plan before the Motocross of Nations, because I want to race the Motocross of Nations. This was already in the plan. So, it’s quite far in the season, so if I had to race the Nations, for sure I would like to do some races before. On the plan, it was nice to do some more nationals by the end of the year. But, I don't know yet the plan. At the moment, it’s the first two. If I’m not too slow, then I’ll maybe do more.
How do you feel? Obviously a year away from the races. Like you said, you’re not training and you’re not riding as much. Do you feel as good as ever?
I’m just back from one enduro race. I’m quite enjoying more the bike, the training instead. The intensity of the training is not for sure what we had before. It’s just more fun now. Of course, to compete for wins you need intensity, everything. If you approach the races more like fun and this, of course it’s nice in one way but in another way you are maybe not ready for stay at the front. But, this is not the case. I don’t really look for results at the moment. I just really enjoy riding at the moment. Not expecting too much, but of course I’m not going just to pull out after five laps! This is not my case. I just want to finish the races and see how it goes.
Did you have a chance to ride for MXGP for KTM? Did they want you to maybe jump back in?
Yes. They asked me in the end of February, but I didn’t have any hours on the bike yet so it was not possible at all. If it was maybe later in the season, it was maybe possible. But when they asked me in February, I stopped with the GP’s and the supercross of Paris in the middle of November, then I didn’t take [get on] the bike until end of February. So, it wasn’t really possible. I didn’t also do any kind of physical training at all.
Where will you base yourself in America? Will you fly in and out of California, Baker’s Factory [in Florida]?
Yes. I will be in California, close to KTM, to the team. For the other races, if I do other races, then I don't know yet the plan. But we make it during the season.
You should get a motorhome. You, Jill, and the kid. Travel around America. Film it for a vlog…
[Laughs] I don’t like driving, so I don’t really see myself in this!
What was the idea with the enduro? Who talked you into that? What did you think of that?
It was fun because it was a KTM trophy, with mostly amateur people. They asked me to just some marketing, to be there at the event. But I said, I like to ride also and I like enduro also a lot. I said, “Okay, I will be there, but I want to be racing.” Just more fun than sitting there and give the trophies to the people.
How did you do? Was it tough?
I was third overall. Actually it was good because with all this time, it was something new for me. I made some mistakes. You have to get the stamp you get to make and all the time to come out from the parc ferme and this kind of thing. It was quite sketchy. I made some penalties, so I was third in the end, but it was fun. It was very nice.
Pala and Hangtown, first two. California tracks. Have you watched any video?
Yes. In Pala, I rode a couple of times, but I think the track is completely different than when I was there. It was a long time ago. Hangtown, I see some videos but not really much. I see that it’s quite hard pack, so normally should be fine.
You’re Italian. Hard pack is fine for you guys.
Yes. Very hard pack in Italy.
If you keep going more, are there any other tracks you’re looking forward to? I know you told me Red Bud, but you did race it at the MXdN, of course. Are there any other tracks you’re looking forward to if you keep going?
Yeah, of course Unadilla. It’s nice, I think. All the tracks are nice. Millville and Southwick. So many tracks. There is not really one track I would choose. I would just love to ride all of them because it’s always a nice atmosphere and such nice tracks. Just looking forward to be there and meet all the fans, also. It’s nice.
I think you’re going to get a good reception. Do you feel like the Americans are excited? Because I do over here. In the paddock the last couple of weeks, all the industry, riders, mechanics are like, “That’s awesome.” The fans that I’ve dealt with on my social stuff seem to love it. Do you feel the excitement a little bit on your end of things for this announcement?
Yeah, of course. I’m really happy that they’re writing me a lot of messages. It will be good to meet a lot of the fans. Also a lot of Italians that are living in the US. They are just super pumped to finally have somebody waving the flag.
You know you’ve got to ride with the stock frame here, right? Grab yourself a production bike. Get used to it.
Yeah. Actually, I got one stock bike earlier this year because in Europe [a works bike] was not available yet. It was the American version. So, I rode a lot with the standard bike and I really love it. No problem. Should be okay.
You’re an older guy, so you’re probably happy to see [Eli] Tomac do so well this year. He’s going to be the oldest supercross champion ever. What’s your thoughts on the American supercross series so far?
I always watch the supercross races. Eli is doing one of his best seasons. It’s nice to come there and mix it up with the boys.
MXGP this year, without yourself, without Jeffrey [Herlings]. [Jorge] Prado has been up and down a little bit. Tim Gajser, he has a 60-point lead already. Not exactly a very exciting series so far, but that happens.
Yeah, of course, [Romain] Febvre is not there, me and Jeffrey are not there, but of course the other guys are doing an amazing job. Tim is of course really constant. Every race they score maximum points or don’t make any mistakes. It’s going to be difficult for the rest to beat him, I think.
Is there a bit of America off the track? Are you looking forward to eating at a restaurant or going to a historical landmark? Anything about America outside of dirt bike racing that you’re looking forward to?
I didn’t really look. I asked my wife to do it, so she can search around for what to do. Of course, I want to go around and see it because I didn’t have the chance in the past, so I would like to do some kind of trips. Now especially with the little kids it will be nice.
What about food? What’s the American food you’re looking forward to?
For food, in Italy we are quite spoiled so I don't know what exactly to look forward, but we will see.
What a career you’ve had, on the bike. It’s just been amazing. We saw you at Paris as well. I think you were enjoying that. Supercross was never your thing. You’ve been there a couple of times, though. Do you enjoy riding Paris or Genoa? Do you enjoy that supercross stuff a little bit?
For sure, I really enjoy it. I have a little supercross track at home but it’s just for fun because when it comes to racing, it’s difficult. You can ride a few laps, but to be focused on 20 laps and with that intensity, you need to have a lot of practice on it in US or in France, to be competitive, or in Australia or a few other countries. If you’re born in Italy, you are not really a supercross rider because there is not really the mentality about supercross.
Did you ever have a chance when you were younger to come to America? Did you think about it?
Yeah, only one year I had the chance, but I was already 21. I was quite old to be there, so then I decided to stay. If I had the chance to be there when I was 17 or 18 it would be for sure yes, but when I was already 21, 22, and then I still need to learn how to ride supercross, it would be another year maybe. It’s difficult. It was the toughest decision I had to make.
Was it with the Yamaha team over here?
Yes, it was with the Yamaha team.
Did I hear that at some point you had spoke to Prado? I heard that you said to him, “If you’re going to go to US, you’ve got to go now, and if you don’t go now, you’re going to stay in MXGP.” Was that true?
Yeah, for sure. That’s what I advise him from my experience that I had. This was just one little advice that I could give. If you want to go, you need to go. You are one-time world champion, and then you have to leave.
You have to get there early to learn supercross.
Yes, because it’s a very difficult kind of racing and everything, so you need to adapt to the format.
It sounds like you’re coming for fun. Off the bike, you haven’t trained as hard as you used to and all that, but if you’re top five, is that a goal? Podium? Is that kind of your goal? Will you be happy? Or a guy like you, because you’ve won so much, what’s your goal?
Of course, top five would be amazing. If I see what I’m doing at the moment and what kind of riding and training and stuff… I will start training a little bit now more. I have still one month to go, but you cannot prepare one season in one month. Otherwise, it would be easier for everybody. If I am top five, I would be super pumped.
