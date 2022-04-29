How do you feel? Obviously a year away from the races. Like you said, you’re not training and you’re not riding as much. Do you feel as good as ever?

I’m just back from one enduro race. I’m quite enjoying more the bike, the training instead. The intensity of the training is not for sure what we had before. It’s just more fun now. Of course, to compete for wins you need intensity, everything. If you approach the races more like fun and this, of course it’s nice in one way but in another way you are maybe not ready for stay at the front. But, this is not the case. I don’t really look for results at the moment. I just really enjoy riding at the moment. Not expecting too much, but of course I’m not going just to pull out after five laps! This is not my case. I just want to finish the races and see how it goes.

Did you have a chance to ride for MXGP for KTM? Did they want you to maybe jump back in?

Yes. They asked me in the end of February, but I didn’t have any hours on the bike yet so it was not possible at all. If it was maybe later in the season, it was maybe possible. But when they asked me in February, I stopped with the GP’s and the supercross of Paris in the middle of November, then I didn’t take [get on] the bike until end of February. So, it wasn’t really possible. I didn’t also do any kind of physical training at all.

Where will you base yourself in America? Will you fly in and out of California, Baker’s Factory [in Florida]?

Yes. I will be in California, close to KTM, to the team. For the other races, if I do other races, then I don't know yet the plan. But we make it during the season.

You should get a motorhome. You, Jill, and the kid. Travel around America. Film it for a vlog…

[Laughs] I don’t like driving, so I don’t really see myself in this!

What was the idea with the enduro? Who talked you into that? What did you think of that?

It was fun because it was a KTM trophy, with mostly amateur people. They asked me to just some marketing, to be there at the event. But I said, I like to ride also and I like enduro also a lot. I said, “Okay, I will be there, but I want to be racing.” Just more fun than sitting there and give the trophies to the people.

How did you do? Was it tough?

I was third overall. Actually it was good because with all this time, it was something new for me. I made some mistakes. You have to get the stamp you get to make and all the time to come out from the parc ferme and this kind of thing. It was quite sketchy. I made some penalties, so I was third in the end, but it was fun. It was very nice.

Pala and Hangtown, first two. California tracks. Have you watched any video?

Yes. In Pala, I rode a couple of times, but I think the track is completely different than when I was there. It was a long time ago. Hangtown, I see some videos but not really much. I see that it’s quite hard pack, so normally should be fine.

You’re Italian. Hard pack is fine for you guys.

Yes. Very hard pack in Italy.