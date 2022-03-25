The 12 round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 26, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. This will be the seventh 250SX West Region round of the season and the first race in Seattle since March 2019.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock TV. USA Today and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 12th-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT, which is when the heat races will begin.
The fourth round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Union, South Carolina at Big Buck Farm. The Tiger Run GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will resume with the fourth round at the MXGP of Portugal on April 3.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
SeattleSaturday, March 26
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Tiger RunSaturday, March 26
2022 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|204
|3
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|204
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|202
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|191
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|148
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|120
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|119
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|99
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
Grand National Cross Country Series
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|90
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|57
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|54
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|48
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|43
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|90
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|66
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|49
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|45
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|44
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|80
|2
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|61
|3
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|52
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|51
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|51
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|85
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|76
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|67
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|54
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|47
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lumen Field
800 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134
Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT
Grand National Cross Country Series
Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union, SC 29335
Pro Quads — Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes — Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Saturday, March 26, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Seattle, Washington.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Tiger Run GNCC | Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Union, South Carolina.
Saturday, March 26
|6:00 a.m.
|Gates Open
|7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|Youth ATV & Micro Registration
|8:00 a.m.
|50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
|8:45 a.m.
|50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
|9:35 a.m.
|Amateur ATV Registration
|10:05 a.m.
|Pro ATV Registration
|11:00 a.m.
|Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
|12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Bike Registration - all classes
|1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|eMTB Registration
|2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
|4:30 p.m.
|Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
|5:30 p.m.
|ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
|7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
|Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
|12:00 a.m.
|Gates Close
Sunday, March 27
|6:00 a.m.
|Gates Open
|7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|Youth Bike Registration
|8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
|8:05 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
|Amateur Bike Registration
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
|10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
|Pro Bike Registration
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)