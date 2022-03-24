Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss hurt his collarbone and ankle before the season. He plans on returning to racing in St. Louis.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo will miss all of supercross due to a knee injury.

Adam Enticknap – Back | Out

Comment: Enticknap will return to action in St. Louis after missing several races with a fractured C7 vertebrae.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis missed Indianapolis after coming up short on a jump in Detroit and hurting his wrist. There aren’t any fractures, but it’s extremely sore. He’ll also miss Seattle.

Josh Hill – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Hill is out due to fractures to his hip and pelvis sustained during qualifying at A3.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: There is no timetable on Martin’s return after he suffered broken T6 and T7 vertebrae in Minneapolis.

Shane McElrath – Head | Out

Comment: McElrath went down during qualifying in Indianapolis and hit his head. He tried to ride Thursday and concluded he wasn’t where he needed to be yet. He’s out for the weekend.