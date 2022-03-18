The 11th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 19, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, Indianapolis. This will be the fifth 250SX East Region round of the season and the one and only race at Lucas Oil Stadium, which ran three total races in 2021.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 11th-round night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT, which is when the heat races will begin.
Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.
The third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, March 20. The series is returning to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
IndianapolisKTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 19
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of Patagonia-ArgetinaSunday, March 20
2022 Championship standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|229
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|187
|3
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|187
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|184
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|173
250SX East Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|99
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|91
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|68
|4
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|67
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|64
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|148
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|120
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|119
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|99
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|708
|2
|Romain Febvre
|703
|3
|Tim Gajser
|688
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|566
|5
|Jorge Prado
|562
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|734
|2
|Jago Geerts
|610
|3
|Tom Vialle
|570
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|548
|5
|Jed Beaton
|540
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Indianapolis Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
FIM Motocross World Championship
Animated Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Indianapolis Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, March 19, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Indianapolis, Indiana.