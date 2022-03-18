The 11th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 19, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, Indianapolis. This will be the fifth 250SX East Region round of the season and the one and only race at Lucas Oil Stadium, which ran three total races in 2021.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 11th-round night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT, which is when the heat races will begin.

Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.

The third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, March 20. The series is returning to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross