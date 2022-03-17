This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Indianapolis. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Jason Anderson – Banged Up | In

Comment: Anderson withdrew from the 450SX main early after crashing in a corner, and crashing awkwardly again almost immediately after remounting. An official word on his specific injury was never issued, but we suspect he took a shot to the head when he went down. Whatever the case may be, he’s in for Indianapolis.

Max Anstie – Ribs, Neck, Lung, Heart | Out

Comment: Anstie sustained two broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bruised heart in Minneapolis. He plans on riding motocross today (Thursday) to see how he feels, and get on the supercross track on Monday. If he feels okay he plans to return for Seattle.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss plans on returning to racing in St. Louis after hurting his collarbone and ankle before the season.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the season due to a knee injury.

Adam Enticknap – Back | Out

Comment: Enticknap fractured his C7 vertebrae in Arlington during qualifying. He hopes to be back to racing in St. Louis.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis came up short on a jump in Detroit and had to withdraw from the 450SX main. He didn’t break anything, but he did incur bone bruising and is too sore to ride.

Josh Hill – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Hill is out due to fractures to his hip and pelvis sustained during qualifying at A3.

Tristan Lane – Ankle, Knee | In

Comment: Lane went down in the whoops in Detroit and sprained his ankle and tweaked his knee. He’s in for Indianapolis.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: Martin suffered broken T6 and T7 vertebrae in Minneapolis. There is no timetable on his return.

Fredrik Noren – Back | IN

Comment: Noren has been dealing with lower back pain all season, which has caused him to miss a few races. He’ll make his return in Indianapolis.

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out

Comment: Plessinger is currently out while recovering from a broken arm.

Ken Roczen – Health | OUT

Comment: Ken Roczen has been dealing with health issues and has put a hold on his season in order to get back to 100 percent. There is no official return date, but more supercross in 2022 doesn’t seem likely.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: Savatgy is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Chase Sexton – Back, Lip | IN

Comment: Sexton was involved in a crash in Detroit after a misstep from Cooper Webb caused Sexton to land on him. Sexton’s bike chased him down and administered friction burns and bruising to his back. Sexton also received stitches to a cut in his lip. He’s in for Indianapolis.

RJ Wageman – Wrist | Out

Comment: Wageman suffered a broken wrist in Arlington and is out for at least a few more weeks.

Cooper Webb – Hand, Wrist, Shoulder | IN

Comment: Webb made a mistake entering a rhythm lane in Detroit which resulted in Chase Sexton landing on him. Webb sustained a small hairline fracture in his hand and has extensive bruising. He’s been riding during the week and plans on racing in Indianapolis.

250SX EAST REGION

Ramy Alves – Concussion | Out

Comment: Alves had hoped to be back for Indianapolis after sustaining a concussion in Arlington, but he’s just not ready to go yet. He plans on being back for St. Louis.

Justin Cooper – Foot | Out

Comment: A broken foot will prevent Cooper from racing supercross in 2022.

Izaih Clark – Ankle | Out

Comment: Clark is out with a broken ankle.

Comment: Floyd is out with broken metatarsals.

Austin Forkner – Collarbone | Out

Comment: Forkner hasn’t raced since breaking his collarbone in Arlington. There’s an outside chance he might return for the last few 250SX East races if the healing process goes well.

Jonah Geistler – Leg | Out

Comment: Geistler is out with a broken tibia and fibula.

Jace Kessler – Wrist | Out

Comment: Kessler broke his wrist in Arlington. He’s had surgery and is likely out for the season.

Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee | Out

Comment: Kitchen crashed in Arlington and sustained a small fracture on the top of his tibia and broke his kneecap. There is no hard date for his return to action.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the season due to problems with his left labrum. He’s had surgery and it’s unclear when he’ll be back to racing.

Kyle Peters – Hand, Ribs | Out

Comment: Peters is out due to a broken hand and ribs. He plans on returning in St. Louis.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds underwent surgery due to a broken wrist suffered in Minneapolis. He should be ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Hunter Sayles – Ribs | Out

Comment: Sayles punctured his lung and broke eight ribs in Detroit on media day. He’s out for the foreseeable future.

Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee | Out

Comment: Schock originally thought he’d “only” sustained a collapsed lung and bruised shoulder in Arlington, but an MRI later revealed he’d torn is ACL and MCL. He’s out for the season.

Max Vohland – Shoulder and Collarbone | In

Comment: Vohland will return to racing in Indianapolis after cracking his collarbone in Minneapolis.

250SX WEST REGION

The 250SX West Region will resume in Seattle, Washington, on March 26.

Mitchell Falk – Back

Comment: Falk has a bulging disc pressing against his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the supercross season.

Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen

Comment: Hammaker is out for the foreseeable future due to compression fractures in his back and a grade three spleen laceration. The injuries were sustained while practicing during the week preceding San Diego.

Comment: Masterpool is back riding, but as of now is unsure of when he’ll be able to return to racing.

Carson Mumford – Shoulder

Comment: Mumford crashed in Glendale and sustained a small tear in his labrum in his left shoulder. He hopes to be ready to go when following the 250SX West Region break.

Colt Nichols – Arms

Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms and serious burns sustained when he crashed in the whoops at A1.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder

Comment: Schwartz is dealing with a shoulder injury sustained at A2.

Jo Shimoda – Leg

Comment: Shimoda is currently recovering from a foot injury sustained at A3. He returned to riding earlier this week.

Richard Taylor – Arm

Comment: Taylor crashed during practice at A3 and broke his arm.

Cole Thompson – Shoulder

Comment: Thompson is done with supercross for the season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.