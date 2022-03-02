You mentioned those mistakes the previous week, which is something I wanted to ask you about. Everyone knows Jordon Smith is super-fast, but then again, you do have that reputation for having things happen out there, which I don’t mean disrespectfully at all. It’s racing, some of it’s your fault and some of it’s not, but is it something you consider?

Yeah, I definitely do. I know that’s what everyone thinks. There are times when it’s not my fault and there are times that it is. Going through the off-season this year I was really focusing on being hard on myself whenever I would make small mistakes at the practice track, and coming into Minneapolis I felt really solid. I rode really well throughout the whole day, and got in that battle and tried to pass [Phil] Nicoletti. I thought we were going to get into each other and I hit those Tuff Blox. It’s really frustrating because I’d been riding well all day, then to have two crashes in the main event, is really frustrating. But at the same time I had that crash with [Mitchell] Harrison last year and I got hit from the right and jumped left into Harrison and I hurt my shoulder. The year before, I got together with [Shane] McElrath in the sand. But in 2017, 2018, those two years, I barely ever fell, ever, in the mains. I know I can do it; it’s just getting that race feel back underneath you and getting that confidence.

So, with all that in mind, what kinds of goals do you have for the season?

To just keep clicking off races. No matter where it is I finish I’ll be a lot happier when I ride to my potential on the night. When I feel good, like I feel in practice, I’ll be where I want to be. Whether it’s on the podium that night, a fifth place, or a win, whatever it is, I know I can finish up front and battle with those guys. I just have to get a good start and do it. As far as the goals go, it’s just to click off one race at a time. We’re going into Daytona, if I get a good start and am running up front I’ll try to get that third, or whatever. If I’m mid-pack, it’s to try to make it back up to that top five again. I just need to click off races that way.