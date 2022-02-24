Pauls Jonass Undergoes Wrist Surgery, to Miss MXGP of Great Britain
Early this morning, Pauls Jonass posted on Instagram that he has been struggling from tendonitis in his right wrist “for a while already” and found out recently he would need surgery to fix the issue. He said he was set to have the surgery Monday (February 21) following the opening round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship. However, bad weather delayed the start of the season by a week, bumping the opening round from February 20 to February 27. Jonass underwent the surgery on his arm and is going to miss this weekend’s MXGP of Great Britain, but he expects to be ready to go at the second round MXGP of Lombardia on March 6 in Mantova, Italy.
Jonass’ post on Instagram:
“Unfortunatley I won’t be racing @mxgp season opener this weekend. As some of you know I have been struggling with inflamated tendons in my wrist for a while already and two weeks ago I found out that it won’t go away without small surgery. So we made a decision with the team to fix it monday after the first GP which suposed to happen last weekend but storm Eunice messed up our plan and I will miss a GP now. We should be good to go at Mantova in two weeks time.
Thanks @standinghusqvarna and all supporters for support through all this!🙌🏻”
Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing team, now the factory Husqvarna effort in MXGP, sent out a press release this morning confirming that Jonass would miss the first round with a goal of racing round two.
Below is the full press release from Husqvarna:
Pauls Jonass to Miss the Opening Round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship
The Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing team will travel to round one of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Great Britain, without Pauls Jonass, who underwent surgery earlier this week after struggling with tendonitis in his arm throughout the winter months.
Jonass had surgery in Herentals, Belgium, on Monday and will aim to return to racing at the second stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship in Italy on March 06. It was a very successful procedure that requires ten days of recovery – Jonass will then get back onto his FC 450 and start training with the Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing squad.
Brian Bogers will be the only rider beneath the Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing awning at the opening round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship this weekend.
Tim Mathys (Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager):
"Pauls got tendonitis in his forearm whilst testing in January. We immediately consulted the specialists, who were convinced that rest would solve the problem. The tendonitis got worse, unfortunately, and surgery was needed to heal the arm. We planned the surgery for the Monday after Matterley Basin's initial date. There was a free weekend between Matterley Basin and Mantova, before the postponement, so the hope was that he would not miss a Grand Prix. The plan was ruined when the opening round was pushed back by a week. Although we are disappointed that Pauls cannot race this weekend, it is a long season and our goals remain the same."
Main image courtesy of Pauls Jonass social media