Standing Construct Becomes Official Factory Husqvarna MXGP Team

It's a game of musical teams and brands within the KTM Group in MXGP. The Standing Construct squad was once a KTM team, but then became a GasGas team for the last few seasons. Now Standing Construct is moving from GasGas to Husqvarna, because the GasGas unit will now be run by DeCarli Racing, which was formerly a KTM-branded factory team. But the Austrian group needed a new effort to run the Husqvarna team, because the old Ice One Husqvarna team has moved over to run Kawasaki's factory effort. Got all that?

Also, this is the first time we've seen Husqvarnas without Rockstar Energy Drink branding in quite some time.

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce that Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing will officially represent the brand in the MXGP World Championship in 2022. Joining forces with the prestigious team will see both racers, Pauls Jonass and Brian Bogers, compete aboard proven FC 450 machinery with the highly talented duo excited for the new season to begin later this month on February 2022.

With Standing Construct Husqvarna retaining the services of former MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass alongside the very capable Dutch racer Brian Bogers, the team looks to build upon its highly positive 2021 term in the MXGP World Championship which brought multiple podiums and top-five results for both riders.

Beginning with the MXGP of Great Britain on February 20, the 20-round MXGP series is scheduled to return to a traditional calendar with a two-day racing format and travel the globe to ensure a true world championship. With both Pauls and Brian excited for the new season after a positive pre-season period spent testing and training, the stage is set for both riders to accomplish their goals in 2022.