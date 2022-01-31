Jeffrey Herlings Injures Foot Training in Spain, Title Defense in Jeopardy
Just 24 hours after Jeffrey Herlings dominated the opening round of the Campeonato de España series in Spain as a pre-season training race building up for the MXGP season opener, it appears Herlings has suffered an injury while training. The 27-year-old Dutchman has reportedly injured his foot in a training crash at Red Sand MX Park in eastern Spain. While details of the extent of his injury are currently unknown, it does appear to be serious enough at the moment to put Herlings' chances of racing the opening MXGP round in two weeks in jeopardy according to On Track Off-Road.
Unreal luck for the #MXGP world champion again. Innocuous crash apparently, another foot injury at RedSands after the accident in 2019. Herlings should find out the severity of his left foot tonight but that should mean 2 out of the 3 2021 title contenders won't make the 1st GP.— OTOR (@OntrackOffroad) January 31, 2022
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP took to Instagram moments ago to further explain that Herlings will undergo further evaluation to see what the next course of action will be.
The opening round of the 2022 MXGP World Motocross Championship kicks off in just 20 days at Matterley Basin in Great Britain. If Herlings' foot injury is indeed serious enough to miss some time, the Dutchman would still only have about a month to be ready for round two in Italy with the third round coming just two weeks after that in Argentina.
We will continue to provide updates as they become available on Herlings' condition and expected timeframe of how long he may be sidelined for.