Jeffrey Herlings Injures Foot Training in Spain, Title Defense in Jeopardy

The opening round of the 2022 MXGP World Motocross Championship kicks off in just 20 days at Matterley Basin in Great Britain. If Herlings' foot injury is indeed serious enough to miss some time, the Dutchman would still only have about a month to be ready for round two in Italy with the third round coming just two weeks after that in Argentina.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available on Herlings' condition and expected timeframe of how long he may be sidelined for.