Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Jeffrey Herlings Injures Foot Training in Spain, Title Defense in Jeopardy

January 31, 2022 1:35pm | by:
Jeffrey Herlings Injures Foot Training in Spain, Title Defense in Jeopardy

Just 24 hours after Jeffrey Herlings dominated the opening round of the Campeonato de España series in Spain as a pre-season training race building up for the MXGP season opener, it appears Herlings has suffered an injury while training. The 27-year-old Dutchman has reportedly injured his foot in a training crash at Red Sand MX Park in eastern Spain. While details of the extent of his injury are currently unknown, it does appear to be serious enough at the moment to put Herlings' chances of racing the opening MXGP round in two weeks in jeopardy according to On Track Off-Road.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP took to Instagram moments ago to further explain that Herlings will undergo further evaluation to see what the next course of action will be.

The opening round of the 2022 MXGP World Motocross Championship kicks off in just 20 days at Matterley Basin in Great Britain. If Herlings' foot injury is indeed serious enough to miss some time, the Dutchman would still only have about a month to be ready for round two in Italy with the third round coming just two weeks after that in Argentina.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available on Herlings' condition and expected timeframe of how long he may be sidelined for.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now