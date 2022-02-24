Mathys Boisrame to Fill In for Jeffrey Herlings at Red Bull KTM

In January, Jeffrey Herlings suffered a crash that resulted in a broken heel. Herlings was taking photos with the team during a photo shoot with the #1 on his bike—which he was going to run in 2022 during his title defense. However, Herlings suffered the injury and will miss a good amount of time. Last week in a press release, Herlings said he had the stitches removed from his heel but had to "avoid putting any pressure on my foot for around six weeks."

With Herlings sidelined for at least the next six weeks (but possibly more), the team has announced a fill-in rider to replace him at the opening two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

The following press release is from KTM:

Mathys Boisrame Set For Temporary Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP Berth

Former European Champion and MX2 Grand Prix podium finisher, Mathys Boisrame, will step-in to Red Bull KTM colors for the first and second rounds of the imminent 2022 FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship in the UK and Italy.

The Frenchman completed several testing days with the defending MXGP World Champions and will now steer the factory KTM 450 SX-F in the absence of #1 Jeffrey Herlings as the 2021 title winner continues to recover from surgery on his left heel.

Boisrame will take a place under the awning and next to countryman Tom Vialle (racing the KTM 250 SX-F in MX2) for the re-arranged British Grand Prix at Matterley Basin this Saturday and Sunday and the Grand Prix of Lombardia at Mantova the following weekend. The 23-year-old made his debut in the MXGP category in the final five rounds of 2021 and posted four top ten moto results. Boisrame won the 2018 EMX250 European crown and contested two and a half seasons in MX2 where he graduated to the front of the pack.

Joel Smets, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

“When they postponed the British Grand Prix another week this gave us and Mathys a little more time to do some riding and further testing and it became clear that we could bring him into the team already for the first round. Jeffrey is unique: it’s impossible to find another rider like him but we can appreciate Mathys’ speed and his determination. He has already shown that he can run fast and strong at Grand Prix level. It’s a good chance for him and some important track miles for us.”

