The eighth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This will be the second 250SX East Region round of the season and the one and only race at AT&T Stadium, which ran three total races in 2021.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the eighth-round night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, which is when the heat races will begin.

Note, this round will also be the fourth round of the six 250SX Futures premiere events, and will have a KTM Junior race as well.

After weather delayed the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) last weekend, the first round will now take place on Sunday (February 27). The series is returning to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross