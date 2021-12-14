Jorge Prado Switches to Red Bull GasGas for MXGP 2022
Internal shuffling of the KTM Group in the MXGP series has resulted in the long-running de Carli racing group switching from KTM to GasGas branding for the new year. After years with Yamaha, Claudio de Carli's team joined KTM back in 2010 with its star rider, Antonio Cairoli, and immediately took the MX1 World Championship. There has been a long a fruitful run with KTM since, and KTM's factory efforts in the FIM Motocross World Championship have actually been split between two teams. There's the de Carli team with riders like Cairoli and Jorge Prado, and then the internal Red Bull KTM factory team with the likes of Jeffrey Herlings.
Now the units will be split between brands. KTM will continue to handle the factory Red Bull KTM effort, while de Carli's group will take over the factory GasGas program.
Cairoli has announced his retirement, and even if he chooses to show up at some races for fun he'll do it on a KTM. Prado and the rest of the de Carli team will now switch to GasGas, and continue with Red Bull sponsorship. Prado, a two-time MX2 World Champion, is considered the rising star of the MXGP division and is absolutely a title contender in 2022, so this is a big move, at least from a branding perspective.
Also interesting, because the MXGP series doesn't use a production rule, GasGas is free to race whatever chassis it would like. If you look very closely at today's photos, you can see elements of the new-generation bikes similar to the KTM Factory Edition and Husqvarna Rockstar Edition bikes just announced. These GasGas bikes appear to use current plastic but on the new-generation frame. GasGas won't have a production version of this bike for 2022, so the new chassis is not eligible to be used by GasGas racers in AMA competition. It's fair game on the Grand Prix circuit, though.
Prado brings two MX2 teammates with him as well with Mattia Guadagnini and Simon Langenfelder. The team offers more details below.
The following is a press release from GasGas:
Gearing up for what will be our third season of FIM Motocross World Championship competition, we’re excited to be channeling our racing efforts through one team in 2022 – Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing! Continuing our quest for world championship trophies, with a super young and super talented rider line-up we’re aiming high with a renewed focus on MXGP and MX2 success. Leading us into battle in the MXGP class is two-time MX2 World Champion Jorge Prado while in MX2, current world number four Mattia Guadagnini will compete alongside young German hotshot, Simon Langenfelder.
- Introducing Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing
- Jorge Prado to spearhead GasGas’ MXGP class assault
- Guadagnini and Langenfelder set for MX2 competition
Heading into his third season of competition in the highly competitive MXGP World Championship, Jorge Prado can’t wait for the gate to drop at round one. Following two testing, yet highly rewarding seasons in the premier class, the Spaniard has overcome injury and illness to quickly establish himself as one of the main protagonists in MXGP. Bringing everything he has learned during the last two years to the table, Prado now has all in place to challenge for his third world title.
Leading our effort in the MX2 World Championship is fun-loving Italian Mattia Guadagnini. Undoubtedly the best rookie in the 2021 campaign, the 19-year-old secured two GP wins and four overall podium results on his way to placing fourth in the final standings. With a solid debut season under his belt, the Italian is eager to get things started in his new team colors, at the very same venue at which he secured his maiden MX2 class race win – Matterley Basin.
Joining the team and beginning his third year of racing an MC 250F in the MX2 World Championship is Simon Langenfelder. Completing his first full season in 2021 (injury ended his 2020 campaign prematurely), the youngster established himself as a great starter with incredible consistency, ending the year in a well-deserved 10th place overall. Aiming to bring a touch more speed to the GPs in 2022, Simon is on the right path to contend for top-five positions on a regular basis.
Jorge Prado:
“It’s a really special feeling for me as a Spaniard to be competing for GasGas with its Spanish heritage, I can’t wait to start racing in my new colors in February. To begin the season early is perfect for me as I prefer to race and already I feel great on the new bike, so I’m really excited for round one. I’ve learned so much during the last two seasons in MXGP and feel that I can improve my level even more in 2022. For sure it won’t be easy, and I’ll be racing against some of the best racers in the world who have much more experience, but I feel ready to battle with them once again. With what I’ve learned during the last two years I believe I can run up front more consistently and I’m excited to get the new season started.”
Mattia Guadagnini:
“I’m really excited for the 2022 season and to be a part of Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing is just amazing. The new colors are so good, and the set-up looks awesome! It’s great to stay within the same team structure as it’s like one big family, which is really important for me. All the hard work that we put in over the last year really paid off as I had such a great season in 2021, it was even better than I expected. For sure it was an amazing year and with another winter together I believe we can be even better in 2022 on the new GasGas bikes. The first round isn’t too far away now and I‘m so excited to get started at Matterley Basin. It’s one of my favorite tracks and it’s where I won my first ever MX2 moto, so I have fond memories of that place. It would be amazing to start the season with a strong result there and carry that momentum into the rest of the year."
Simon Langenfelder:
“New team, same colors! It’s super exciting for me to continue racing on GasGas bikes. With the support and guidance of this experienced team, I think I can really progress in the MX2 World Championship. I’ve spent a lot of time in Italy with my new teammates recently and everything is really positive. I’m really enjoying this new environment and team structure. This off-season isn’t quite as long as we had last year but for sure I can make improvements. One thing that I will be working on is my speed, to be faster through the opening laps of each race as the intensity after the gate drop is so high. But overall, the future looks really great, and I think 2022 will be the year that my results improve to the next level.”
Claudio de Carli - Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing Team Manager:
“It is an exciting step and a big honor to be leading GasGas in MXGP next season. With the riders that we have, Jorge, Mattia, and Simon, I strongly believe that we can challenge for both the MXGP and MX2 World Championship titles in 2022. There are just over two months to go before round one in February and we are already ahead of schedule to be ready for the opening round in the UK. We have three really talented riders and from a technical point of view, I know we have the best bikes out there. It’s the start of a new chapter and the team can’t wait to begin the new season with an all-new look.”
Robert Jonas – VP Motorsports Offroad:
“The GasGas project has been an exciting one from the very beginning, and from 2022 GasGas is set to have an even stronger presence in the FIM Motocross World Championship. Focusing the racing effort into one team, with three incredibly talented riders across MXGP and MX2, is a positive step for all involved and one that we believe will further establish GasGas as one of the championship’s strongest teams. Ahead of the 2022 championship there is a short off-season, but we know that the team and riders will be more than ready for the first round in February.”