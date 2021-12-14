Jorge Prado Switches to Red Bull GasGas for MXGP 2022

Internal shuffling of the KTM Group in the MXGP series has resulted in the long-running de Carli racing group switching from KTM to GasGas branding for the new year. After years with Yamaha, Claudio de Carli's team joined KTM back in 2010 with its star rider, Antonio Cairoli, and immediately took the MX1 World Championship. There has been a long a fruitful run with KTM since, and KTM's factory efforts in the FIM Motocross World Championship have actually been split between two teams. There's the de Carli team with riders like Cairoli and Jorge Prado, and then the internal Red Bull KTM factory team with the likes of Jeffrey Herlings.

Now the units will be split between brands. KTM will continue to handle the factory Red Bull KTM effort, while de Carli's group will take over the factory GasGas program.

Cairoli has announced his retirement, and even if he chooses to show up at some races for fun he'll do it on a KTM. Prado and the rest of the de Carli team will now switch to GasGas, and continue with Red Bull sponsorship. Prado, a two-time MX2 World Champion, is considered the rising star of the MXGP division and is absolutely a title contender in 2022, so this is a big move, at least from a branding perspective.

Also interesting, because the MXGP series doesn't use a production rule, GasGas is free to race whatever chassis it would like. If you look very closely at today's photos, you can see elements of the new-generation bikes similar to the KTM Factory Edition and Husqvarna Rockstar Edition bikes just announced. These GasGas bikes appear to use current plastic but on the new-generation frame. GasGas won't have a production version of this bike for 2022, so the new chassis is not eligible to be used by GasGas racers in AMA competition. It's fair game on the Grand Prix circuit, though.

Prado brings two MX2 teammates with him as well with Mattia Guadagnini and Simon Langenfelder. The team offers more details below.

The following is a press release from GasGas:

Gearing up for what will be our third season of FIM Motocross World Championship competition, we’re excited to be channeling our racing efforts through one team in 2022 – Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing! Continuing our quest for world championship trophies, with a super young and super talented rider line-up we’re aiming high with a renewed focus on MXGP and MX2 success. Leading us into battle in the MXGP class is two-time MX2 World Champion Jorge Prado while in MX2, current world number four Mattia Guadagnini will compete alongside young German hotshot, Simon Langenfelder.