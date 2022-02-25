Phil, My question as a long-time rider/racer is we all spend a lot of time on a new bike getting our suspension/bike set up just right. To make it comfortable. As primarily an off-road guy, once I find a good setting that's it for the season. Once you have it right, you get to know how it’s going to react. What are the pros and cons of riding a bike that is slightly different every time? Do you change up every week or do you just find a setting you like and stick with it? To me even tweaking the handlebars a little drives me nuts. And by the way, is all this bike talk just an excuse for a poor weekend?

Good luck. I'll be cheering you on!

Mike Schenk

Mike,

I guess it really depends on what you consider an actual change? Ninety-nine percent of the time we don’t go through a race day without changing a few clicks here or there. Or even changing to a different tire or a tad different gearing. Our sport is insane. The tracks are always changing. So, the variables are never the same. But there is always something to be said with having a solid base package that you can work off of. If you don’t have a solid base package, then forget it.

You can be doing full suspension swap between practices, heat races, and main events to try and get comfortable. Even at the elite factory level that happens. You would never know, but some guys, if struggling, could have a totally different shock from heat race to main. Could a change in valving or spring rate. Same goes for the forks. Now, just imagine being at pinnacle of the sport, and you’re going out on a shock you have no idea about, and you have no idea how it’s going to react on a track you haven’t ridden it on before? That’s mental but it happens quite a bit!

There is a lot of trust between rider and team to keep working and make game time decisions to try and find the slightest bit of comfort. If you’re an average Joe, think about that for a second. Imagine hitting the whoops at A3 on a new shock or fork that you haven’t tried before, and you have no idea how the whoops have changed, and no idea how the new shock or fork is going to work, but you have to block it all out, click a gear and smash those MFers anyway? Yeaaaaahhhhh!