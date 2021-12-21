The DIGA Procross team came onto the scene in 2020 when their team debuted in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). Simon Laengenfelder and Jeremy Sydow competed on the first GasGas MC 250F motorcycles (newly under the KTM Group umbrella at the time). Laengenfelder finished 30th in the MX2 class as Sydow finished 32nd. Then Sydow went to Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing as Laengenfelder stayed with DIGA Procross. Isak Gifting made a jump from the EMX250 championship to the MX2 class for the final few rounds of 2020.

In 2021, the DIGA Procross team was back for its second year—and second on GasGas motorcycles—with returning Laengenfelder and Gifting making the full-time jump to MX2 as the team became the factory GasGas program. Laengenfelder finished tenth in the standings (nine top-ten overall finishes) as Gifting finished 13th (five top-ten overall finishes). Now, the German team will be competing on KTMs in 2022, with two riders: Thomas Kjer Olsen in MXGP and MX2 rookie Liam Everts, son of legendary Stefan Everts and grandson of Harry Everts.

Olsen competed with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team in MX2 before he signed a deal in September 2020 to move to the MXGP class. Arminas Jasikonis, who joined the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team in 2019, returned for 2020 and then signed a deal to remain with the team through 2021. Olsen, the 2019 MX2 runner-up, had a solid debut season in the MXGP class this year, recording seven top-ten overall finishes, giving him ninth overall in the standings.