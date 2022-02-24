This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Arlington, Texas. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Max Anstie – Ribs, Neck, Lung, Heart | Out

Comment: Anstie had a bad crash in Minneapolis and broke two ribs, collapsed a lung, bruised his heart, and is severely banged up. On Instagram he said, “So in reality it’s only ribs so I’ll see how I am over the next few weeks but I’m pretty confident that I won’t miss many races.” His loose hope is that he’ll be ready for Seattle.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss hasn’t raced yet this season due to an injured collarbone and ankle suffered before the season. Several weeks ago he told us his goal was to be back roughly around Daytona or Detroit.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the supercross season with an injured knee.

Josh Hill – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Hill is out for a substantial amount of time following fractures to his hip and pelvis, sustained during qualifying at Anaheim 3.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: Martin had a bad crash during qualifying in Minneapolis in which he sustained broken T6 & T7 vertebrae. He’s out for the foreseeable future.