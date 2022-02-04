The fifth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 5, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This will be the first visit to Glendale since January 2020, and will be the first Triple Crown event of the 2022 season.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. EST/12:30 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the fifth-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.
Note, this round will also be the third round of the six 250SX Futures premiere events, and will have a KTM Junior race as well.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
GlendaleTriple Crown and Supercross Futures + KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 5
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2022 Championship standings
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|85
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|79
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|77
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|73
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|72
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|70
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|64
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|64
|9
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|62
|10
|
Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|55
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|99
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|88
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|85
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|66
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|63
|6
|
Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|58
|7
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|54
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|51
|9
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|45
|10
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|44
Other Links
General
Glendale Supercross
Glendale Supercross Race Center
Glendale Supercross 450SX Entry List
Glendale Supercross 250SX West Entry List
Glendale Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List
Glendale Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List
Glendale Supercross Injury Report
Other Info
State Farm Stadium
1 Cardinals Dr
Glendale, AZ 85305
Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets to the Glendale Supercross.
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Glendale Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, February 5, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Glendale, Arizona.