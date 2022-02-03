Round five of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss is looking to return early in the East Coast swing of the series after injuring his collarbone and ankle before the season.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo, who came into the season with a shoulder injury, further banged himself up when he tweaked his knee in San Diego. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Aaron Plessinger – Banged up and Bruised | In

Comment: Plessinger crashed and landed on the concrete at A2, which resulted in a DNF for the Red Bull KTM rider. Plessinger remarked that it’s “nothing serious” on Instagram and is in for Glendale.