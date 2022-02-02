Carson Brown is the rare supercross racer who makes mains but is actually known more for his riding away from the track. His skills on pit bikes and two-strokes, any kind of dirt bike, really, are legendary, and you can follow the madness on his Instagram account (@carsonbrown_910), where he rips on RM85s, KDX200s, and CR125s.

We checked in with Brown last summer when he ripped a two-stroke at the Washougal National.

At one point Brown was going to try a Yamaha YZ125 in supercross this year, which would have made for two two-strokes out there along with Gared Steinke. Then the AEO Powersports KTM Racing team called Brown with a 250F offer. Austin Black had gotten hurt and Brown got a fill-in ride. Brown crashed out of Anaheim 1, but has gone 13-10-6 in the three races since. The sixth-place at Anaheim is a new career-high. Brown spoke to Steve Matthes after the race.

Racer X: Carson Brown! Sixth place! You’ve got to be stoked!

Carson Brown: Yeah, we actually had a pretty rough day in practice and qualifying. I was stoked to turn it around in the heat race, got a good start there and ended up fifth in there. Had a good gate pick for the main, and just kinda’ worked my way up to sixth, there were a few guys that passed me a few guys that went down and honestly I just stayed up, rode consistent, and had the best night I’d had in a long time.

Where you doing the math a little bit? Looking at [Jo] Shimoda and Vince [Friese] [crashing] and thinking of where you might finish?

Yeah, I knew that guys would be going down at the end of the race at some point, I just didn’t know when. I saw Jo’s pit board say he was in sixth, and I saw [Jalek] Swoll not that far in front of me those last few laps. I put in a charge there at the end but I couldn’t quite get it. Hopefully we can throw ‘er in the top five at the last couple of rounds.