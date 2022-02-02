Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing rider Michael Mosiman broke through for his first career win in Monster Energy AMA Supercross last weekend, ending Christian Craig's quick 2-0 start to the season. Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence was right on him, applying pressure the whole way. Craig was back up front at round four, and he and Mosiman battled for the win the whole way, with Craig edging ahead.

Lawrence didn't quite have it on the night and took third. Can he and Mosiman ramp it back up for the Triple Crown race this weekend in Glendale? They spoke with the media after Anaheim 2 to give their perspective.

Michael, once you got behind Christian there, you were close for a while then he pulled away a little bit, you closed back in a little bit. Where do you think your strengths and weaknesses were speed-wise compared to him?

Michael Mosiman: Good question. I think my strengths were pushing through rhythms. I think my weakness was the sand. The sand and maybe just one or two passes in the whoops. The whoops were so gnarly that it’s a little bit hit-and-miss for everyone out there. Also, I honestly didn’t know where we were at in the race. I thought I had more time. Props to Christian. He rode awesome. Anyway, I’m stoked.

Hunter, I want to ask you about the heat race and dealing with [Vince] Friese. Maybe a little frustrating? It looked like he really came over on you I think in that long rhythm section. Talk about dealing with him. You had a close one in the whoops while chasing him down in the main.

Hunter Lawrence: No, it wasn’t too bad. Vince didn’t really cross-jump me or anything. I saw where he was going and he was in front of me enough. But, I had a few close calls in the whoops. They were sketchy, especially on the right side. The middle to left was kind of okay, but the right-hand side they were really tall and steep still. I had a few close calls there. He went down pretty hard. So, it wasn’t obviously great for him but made my life a little easier gaining that position. Just didn’t quite have it. Didn’t quite have the edge [today]. The boys were pushing a really good pace and stuff. Just was third best tonight. That’s all she wrote.