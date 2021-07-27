You’ve done some of those 125 All-Star races. You even beat Ryan Villopoto at one of them.

Yeah, absolutely. I think if they could make a whole series of that and do it for the kids coming up, I think it’d be amazing for the sport.

On Instagram you’re always on all kinds of different motorcycles. I can’t even keep track of them all. From pit bikes to modern motocross bikes, from woods bikes to vintage bikes. How do you find time to ride all these different machines?!

I ride a lot, and in between all that I still get all my motos in on the big bike and all my workouts and everything. But in my free time, it’s all dirt bikes all the time around here, 24/7, sunup to sundown. We love to work on them, ride them, race them, and talk about them. Everything is dirt bikes 24/7, we’re passionate about it and love every single bike. It doesn’t matter if it’s a 450 or a Z50, we’re having just as much fun together with these things, working on them and riding them. It’ll never get old. We’re true moto diehards, to say the least.

It seems like it! You’re national #65 so you’re scoring a significant number of points professionally. Is it hard to gel with your race bike when you’re on so many other bikes all the time?

You know, people ask me a lot if riding pit bikes helps or hurts my riding on the big bike, and as far as the slower bikes go, I think it helps. It shows you the momentum around the track. If you make a mistake, you’re not going to be able to go as fast and hit the jump, or whatever the case is. That’s why a lot of pros, especially back a few years ago, were riding 110s. Villopoto and [Ricky] Carmichael and all those guys were riding 110s a lot to see momentum and the fast way around the track. And riding some of these old bikes with bad suspension, it really makes you careful about your line choices.

As far as BBR [Brown Brothers Racing Motorsports] go, are you still feeling the boom or have things calmed down at all?

Things are crazier than ever in the pit bike world. Everyone was at home because of COVID[-19], and they all fixed up their dirt bikes or went and bought 110s. BBR, they’re struggling to keep up with it. It’s the best problem in the world, right? It’s really cool seeing everyone at the track riding 110s again and seeing how much fun pit bikes are. I’m really enjoying it.