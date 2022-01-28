Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round four of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the fourth round.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Anaheim 2 Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The San Diego Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Dylan Walsh (11th in the main event) | 52 points

Derek Kelley (12th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Chase Sexton (1st in the main event) | 52 points

Dylan Ferrandis (2nd in the main event) | 52 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!