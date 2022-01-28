Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Anaheim 2 Supercross Preview Podcast
January 28, 2022 3:00pm | by: Steve Matthes
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round four of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the fourth round.
Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Anaheim 2 Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.
The San Diego Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:
250SX Class
Dylan Walsh (11th in the main event) | 52 points
Derek Kelley (12th in the main event) | 52 points
450SX Class
Chase Sexton (1st in the main event) | 52 points
Dylan Ferrandis (2nd in the main event) | 52 points
Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.
