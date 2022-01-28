Just like last week, Jason Weigandt will be spending some family time at home while our own Kellen Brauer covers the races in Anaheim this weekend. Weege leads in the discussion by talking about this incredible 450SX championship through two rounds before sending it out to Kellen in Anaheim who has quite a story about 250SX West points leader Christian Craig to tell from press day.

Regardless of who is talking, this show is backed by Honda and the all-new CRF250R for 2022. Lighter, faster, stronger. Check it out at your Honda dealer or www.powersports.Honda.com.