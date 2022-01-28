Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Weege Show: Anaheim 2 Press Day

January 28, 2022 8:50pm | by: &

Just like last week, Jason Weigandt will be spending some family time at home while our own Kellen Brauer covers the races in Anaheim this weekend. Weege leads in the discussion by talking about this incredible 450SX championship through two rounds before sending it out to Kellen in Anaheim who has quite a story about 250SX West points leader Christian Craig to tell from press day.

Regardless of who is talking, this show is backed by Honda and the all-new CRF250R for 2022. Lighter, faster, stronger. Check it out at your Honda dealer or www.powersports.Honda.com.

