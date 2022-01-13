Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round two of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the second round.

The Anaheim 1 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Robbie Wageman (8th in the main event) | 52 points

Dominique Thury (9th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Mitchell Oldenburg (15th in the main event) | 38 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

