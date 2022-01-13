Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Oakland Supercross Preview Podcast

January 13, 2022 1:00pm | by:
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Oakland Supercross Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round two of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the second round.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Oakland Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Anaheim 1 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Robbie Wageman (8th in the main event) | 52 points
Dominique Thury (9th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Mitchell Oldenburg (15th in the main event) | 38 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

Related: 2022 PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign-Ups Now Open

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now